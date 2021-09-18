Game example Penn State vs. auburn





american football

17-9-2021 20:37:00

By: Pasquale Tartaro, GoPSUSSports.com UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa – Penn State’s Beaver Stadium will be packed with more than 107,000 fans dressed in white, while the No. 10 Nittany Lions (2-0) No. 22 Welcoming Auburn (2-0) to a rare Big Ten-SEC showdown in the regular season. Game information: The highly anticipated matchup marks Penn State’s first true “whiteout” game since a 2019 win against Michigan. The infamous tradition was halted last season when COVID-19 restrictions forced the Nittany Lions to play in an empty stadium The hostile environment is a unique challenge for Auburn, as the Tigers haven’t played a road Big Ten game in nine decades; in addition, Auburn wants to beat a top 10 team on the road for the first time since 2014 (win over No. 7 Mississippi). Additionally, head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad is poised to take the program’s first Big Ten road trip since visiting Wisconsin in 1931. As for the SEC, it will be the first time a ranked team has visited a ranked Big Ten opponent, joining Alabama at Penn State (2011) and Georgia at Michigan (1965). Plus, this is the fifth straight year that ESPN’s “College GameDay” has traveled to Happy Valley, making Penn State the only school to host the show every year since 2017. Kickoff on Saturday, September 18 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Players to watch: Auburn Through two games, the Tigers lead the nation in points (122) and have racked up a grand total of 1,151 yards. In particular, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s group success is in direct correlation with running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, who have both reached 100 rushing yards in every game to date. Bigsby, who awarded SEC Freshman of the Year in 2020, has run 241 yards on just 24 carries. On the other hand, Hunter has amassed 257 yards in his first two collegiate games, setting a school record last week with a 94-yard touchdown against the state of Alabama. In the quarterback position, the Tigers are led by Bo Nix, who just received the SEC freshman of the year award for Bigsby just the season before. While he never completed more than 60 percent of his passes in his first two seasons, Nix has so far made a 74.4 percent clip in 2021. The junior, who also has yet to make a turnover this season, will try to keep up with football against a pesky Nittany Lions defense that has forced five takeaways in the first two games. Players to watch: Penn State The trend remains the same for quarterback Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense, which has yet to turn the ball around this season. Clifford, a veteran senior, has not thrown an interception in 115 attempts dating back to last season. Although wide receiver Jahan Dotson leads the way for the Nittany Lions in the passing game, there has been a plethora of contributors within the new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich scheme; 10 different receivers caught Clifford’s passes against Ball State last week. On the other side of the ball, Nix and the Badgers will have to be wary of true preseason All-American Jaquan Brisker is always on the field. Brisker, whose versatility makes him an integral part of Penn State’s defensive coordinator Brent Pry ‘s group, sealed the Nittany Lions’ victory over Wisconsin with an interception in the red zone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/9/17/football-penn-state-vs-auburn-game-preview.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos