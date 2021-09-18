New Zealand Cricket Silent Over Security Threat That Ends Pakistan Tour





Cricket officials in New Zealand on Saturday threw a veil of secrecy over the security threat that forced the abrupt cancellation of their Pakistan tour. According to Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistani leader Imran Khan that the team feared an attack outside the stadium. The cancellation is a huge setback for Pakistan, which has been trying to revive foreign party tours after home players were suspended in the wake of a terror attack on the Sri Lankan side in 2009. The announcement on Friday that the series had been canceled came just as the first one-day international was due to start at Rawalpindi Stadium, 10 kilometers (six miles) from the team hotel in Islamabad. In a short public statement, Ardern said the New Zealand government supported the cancellation because “player safety must come first”. The Foreign Office, which has been in contact with New Zealand Cricket, said there was a “continuing and significant threat of terrorism across Pakistan” but declined to comment on specific security concerns. “New Zealand Cricket makes its own security decisions and has its own security arrangements for all international tours,” said a ministry spokesman. When New Zealand Cricket first announced it would suspend the Pakistani tour, it said the decision followed “a security warning from the New Zealand government” and the advice of its own security advisers. The side had previously cut short a tour in 2002 after a suicide bombing outside their team hotel in Karachi killed 14 people, including 11 French naval engineers. A New Zealand cricket official told AFP that no further comment was planned “at this time” and would not say whether the security threat causing the cancellation had been passed on to the Pakistan Cricket Council or another cricket-playing country. The England and Wales Cricket Board has said it will decide in the next 48 hours whether to withdraw from a tour scheduled for next month, while the West Indies and Australia are also scheduled to tour in the next six. months. Story continues Pakistani Home Secretary Ahmad was adamant that there was “no threat to cricket in Pakistan, there was no threat to New Zealand and there is no threat to England”. New Zealand was in Pakistan for the first time since 2003 and was set to play three ODIs, followed by five Twenty20 matches. cf/al/yeah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/zealand-cricket-silent-security-threat-003717377.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos