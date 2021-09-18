Fantasy football ranking in week 2

Connect with us

I’m trying to erase this new Thursday Night Football debacle from my memory. I may not find success, but hopefully you can find some success with fantasy football this week. Here are my week two fantasy football rankings. For a more in-depth breakdown of the rankings, check out Falatos Fantasy Corner on the Big blue view Radio network.

quarterback

  1. Kyler Murray vs. MIN
  2. Patrick Mahomes @ BAL
  3. Russell Wilson vs TEN
  4. Tom Brady vs ATL
  5. Aaron Rodgers vs DET
  6. Justin Herbert vs DAL
  7. Roof Prescott @ LAC
  8. Josh Allen @ MIA
  9. Lamar Jackson vs KC
  10. Matt Stafford @ IND
  11. Jalen hurts against SF
  12. Ryan Tannehill @ SEA
  13. Ben Roethlisberger vs LV
  14. Baker Mayfield vs HOU
  15. Teddy Bridgewater @ JAC
  16. Joe Burrow @ CHI
  17. Kirk Cousins ​​@ ARI
  18. James Winston @ CAR
  19. Tua Tagovailoa vs BUFA
  20. Trevor Lawrence vs DEN
  21. Jimmy Garoppolo @ PHI
  22. Matt Ryan @ TB
  23. Mac Jones @ NYJ
  24. Tyrod Taylor @ CLE
  25. Sam Darnold vs NO
  26. Jared Goff @ GB
  27. Derek Carr @ PIT
  28. Andy Dalton vs. CIN
  29. Carson Wentz vs LAR
  30. Zach Wilson vs NE

walk back

  1. Christian McCaffrey v NO
  2. Alvin Kamara @ CAR
  3. Dalvin Cook @ ARI
  4. Aaron Jones vs. DET
  5. Najee Harris vs LV
  6. Joe Mixon @ CHI
  7. Nick Chubb to HOU
  8. Austin Ekeler vs DAL
  9. Derrick Henry @ SEA
  10. Ezekiel Elliot @ LAC
  11. David Montgomery vs CIN
  12. Chris Carson vs TEN
  13. DeAndre Swift @ GB
  14. Jonathan Taylor vs LAR
  15. Darrell Henderson @ IND
  16. Damien Harris @ NYJ
  17. Kareem Hunt vs HOU
  18. Myles Gaskin vs BUF
  19. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ BAL
  20. Miles Sanders vs SF
  21. Chase Edmonds vs MIN
  22. Melvin Gordon III @ JAC
  23. Elijah Mitchell @ PHI
  24. Javante Williams @ JAC
  25. Nyheim Hines @ LAR
  26. Kenyan Drake vs PIT
  27. Mike Davis @ TB
  28. Leonard Fournette vs ATL
  29. James Robinson vs DEN
  30. Tyson Williams vs KC
  31. Devin Singletary @ MIA
  32. Jamaal Williams @ GB
  33. James White @ NYJ
  34. Ronald Jones II vs ATL
  35. James Connor v MIN

Wide receivers

  1. Tyreek Hill @ BAL
  2. Devante Adams vs DET
  3. DK Metcalf vs TEN
  4. DeAndre Hopkins vs MIN
  5. Keenan Allen vs. VALLEY
  6. Amari Cooper @ LAC
  7. Stefon Diggs @ MIA
  8. Justin Jefferson @ ARI
  9. Calvin Ridley @ TB
  10. Allen Robinson II v CIN
  11. Chris Godwin vs ATL
  12. AJ Brown @ SEA
  13. Tyler Lockett vs TEN
  14. CeeDee Lamb @ LAC
  15. Cooper Kupp @ IND
  16. Mike Evans v ATL
  17. Diontae Johnson vs LV
  18. Robert Woods @ IND
  19. DJ Moore vs NO
  20. Antonio Brown v ATL
  21. Adam Theilen @ ARI
  22. Tee Higgins @ CHI
  23. Deebo Samuel @ PHI
  24. DeVonta Smith vs SF
  25. JaMarr Chase @ CHI
  26. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs LV
  27. Courtland Sutton @ JAC
  28. Mike Williams vs DAL
  29. Corey Davis vs NE
  30. Jarvis Landry vs HOU
  31. Jakobi Meyers @ NE
  32. Darnell Mooney vs CIN
  33. DJ Chark vs DEN
  34. Brandin Cooks @ CLE
  35. Chase Claypool vs LV
  36. Julio Jones @ SEA
  37. Laviska Shenault Jr. vs DEN
  38. Jaylen Waddle vs BUF
  39. Cole Beasley @ MIA
  40. Robby Anderson vs NO

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce @ BAL
  2. Darren Waller @ PIT
  3. George Kittle @ PHI
  4. TJ Hockenson @ GB
  5. Mark Andrew vs KC
  6. Rob Gronkowski vs ATLA
  7. Kyle Pitts @ TB
  8. Noah Fant @ JAC
  9. Tyler Higbee @ IND
  10. Dallas Goedert vs SF
  11. Robert Tonyan vs DET
  12. Jared Cook vs Dal
  13. Cole Kmet vs CIN
  14. Jonnu Smith @ NYJ
  15. Gerald Everett vs TEN
  16. Adam Trautman @ CAR
  17. Austin Hooper vs HOU
  18. Blake Jarwin @ LAC
  19. Hunter Henry @ NYJ
  20. Anthony Firkser @ SEA

Low own defense to start

(Yahoo property)

  1. Arizona vs MIN (48%)
  2. Seattle vs TEN (13%)
  3. New Orleans @ CAR (57%)

Kickers with little ownership to start

(Yahoo property)

  1. Jason Sanders v BUF (64%)
  2. Matt Prater vs. MIN (38%)
  3. Mason Crosby vs DET (33%)

