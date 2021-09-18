Fantasy football ranking in week 2





I’m trying to erase this new Thursday Night Football debacle from my memory. I may not find success, but hopefully you can find some success with fantasy football this week. Here are my week two fantasy football rankings. For a more in-depth breakdown of the rankings, check out Falatos Fantasy Corner on the Big blue view Radio network. quarterback Kyler Murray vs. MIN Patrick Mahomes @ BAL Russell Wilson vs TEN Tom Brady vs ATL Aaron Rodgers vs DET Justin Herbert vs DAL Roof Prescott @ LAC Josh Allen @ MIA Lamar Jackson vs KC Matt Stafford @ IND Jalen hurts against SF Ryan Tannehill @ SEA Ben Roethlisberger vs LV Baker Mayfield vs HOU Teddy Bridgewater @ JAC Joe Burrow @ CHI Kirk Cousins ​​@ ARI James Winston @ CAR Tua Tagovailoa vs BUFA Trevor Lawrence vs DEN Jimmy Garoppolo @ PHI Matt Ryan @ TB Mac Jones @ NYJ Tyrod Taylor @ CLE Sam Darnold vs NO Jared Goff @ GB Derek Carr @ PIT Andy Dalton vs. CIN Carson Wentz vs LAR Zach Wilson vs NE walk back Christian McCaffrey v NO Alvin Kamara @ CAR Dalvin Cook @ ARI Aaron Jones vs. DET Najee Harris vs LV Joe Mixon @ CHI Nick Chubb to HOU Austin Ekeler vs DAL Derrick Henry @ SEA Ezekiel Elliot @ LAC David Montgomery vs CIN Chris Carson vs TEN DeAndre Swift @ GB Jonathan Taylor vs LAR Darrell Henderson @ IND Damien Harris @ NYJ Kareem Hunt vs HOU Myles Gaskin vs BUF Clyde Edwards-Helaire @ BAL Miles Sanders vs SF Chase Edmonds vs MIN Melvin Gordon III @ JAC Elijah Mitchell @ PHI Javante Williams @ JAC Nyheim Hines @ LAR Kenyan Drake vs PIT Mike Davis @ TB Leonard Fournette vs ATL James Robinson vs DEN Tyson Williams vs KC Devin Singletary @ MIA Jamaal Williams @ GB James White @ NYJ Ronald Jones II vs ATL James Connor v MIN Wide receivers Tyreek Hill @ BAL Devante Adams vs DET DK Metcalf vs TEN DeAndre Hopkins vs MIN Keenan Allen vs. VALLEY Amari Cooper @ LAC Stefon Diggs @ MIA Justin Jefferson @ ARI Calvin Ridley @ TB Allen Robinson II v CIN Chris Godwin vs ATL AJ Brown @ SEA Tyler Lockett vs TEN CeeDee Lamb @ LAC Cooper Kupp @ IND Mike Evans v ATL Diontae Johnson vs LV Robert Woods @ IND DJ Moore vs NO Antonio Brown v ATL Adam Theilen @ ARI Tee Higgins @ CHI Deebo Samuel @ PHI DeVonta Smith vs SF JaMarr Chase @ CHI JuJu Smith-Schuster vs LV Courtland Sutton @ JAC Mike Williams vs DAL Corey Davis vs NE Jarvis Landry vs HOU Jakobi Meyers @ NE Darnell Mooney vs CIN DJ Chark vs DEN Brandin Cooks @ CLE Chase Claypool vs LV Julio Jones @ SEA Laviska Shenault Jr. vs DEN Jaylen Waddle vs BUF Cole Beasley @ MIA Robby Anderson vs NO Tight ends Travis Kelce @ BAL Darren Waller @ PIT George Kittle @ PHI TJ Hockenson @ GB Mark Andrew vs KC Rob Gronkowski vs ATLA Kyle Pitts @ TB Noah Fant @ JAC Tyler Higbee @ IND Dallas Goedert vs SF Robert Tonyan vs DET Jared Cook vs Dal Cole Kmet vs CIN Jonnu Smith @ NYJ Gerald Everett vs TEN Adam Trautman @ CAR Austin Hooper vs HOU Blake Jarwin @ LAC Hunter Henry @ NYJ Anthony Firkser @ SEA Low own defense to start (Yahoo property) Arizona vs MIN (48%) Seattle vs TEN (13%) New Orleans @ CAR (57%) Kickers with little ownership to start (Yahoo property) Jason Sanders v BUF (64%) Matt Prater vs. MIN (38%) Mason Crosby vs DET (33%)

