Rule Change for the Biggest Prize of Ping Pong :: Mmegi Online





However, the BTTA has said it is working on changing the criteria for the award dubbed The life-changing award. The BTTA and Phoenix Assurance Botswana last year launched an annual P70,000 sponsorship for the tournament, with winners in both the men’s and women’s categories each taking home P25,000, the largest individual prize money in table tennis. In the first episode, players had to score 30 points or more in the semifinals to qualify for the big check. If the semi-finalists have 30 points or more, the tournament will continue with the final match under the stated conditions, with the decider to take home the huge P31,000, including the prize of the P6,000 tournament winners . In a scenario where no player has 30 points or more in the semifinals, the prize will not be awarded. Instead, the winners would receive only the P6,000 prize. Speaking to Mmegi Sport, BTTA public relations officer, Tiro Motswasele said the association is preparing new criteria for ‘The life-changing award’. He said this is an attempt to ensure fair competition and rule out any potential for match fixing. We are in the process of making some changes to the criteria used to win the prize. We will announce it as soon as we are ready [them] but the players will play once for the life-changing prize. We are in the process of setting up a (tournament) evaluation committee. The committee will ensure that the prize is won fairly and will limit any form of match fixing. You must not forget that last year the prize was only won in the women’s tournament, but [not] with the gentlemen, said Motswasele. In 2020, the top-ranked Tshepiso Rebatenne made history when she became the first ever player to take home the award and take home a whooping P31,000. Despite his triumph in the men’s section, Bakang Maloka missed out on the huge prize as he and the rest of the contestants failed to make the 30 points in the semi-finals. The BTTA Independence Grand Final will be played from September 30 to October 1, 2021 at the BUAN Hall. This weekend, tertiary students compete against each other in the BOTESSA Open tournament to be held at BUAN Hall. The winners will go home with a prize money of P2,000 plus a food package of P300. The runner-ups take home P1,000, while the semi-finalist takes home P700.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mmegi.bw/sports/rule-change-for-ping-pongs-biggest-prize/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos