NZ ends Pakistan cricket tour wary of attack | International
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) New Zealand canceled its cricket tour of Pakistan on Friday because it was wary of an attack outside Rawalpindi stadium, the Pakistani government said.
New Zealand Cricket refused to disclose the nature of its own government’s security warning that prompted the sudden decision to cancel the tour just before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. Both teams had stayed at their hotel.
According to Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan that the cricketers could be attacked outside the stadium.
Khan, who is on a government visit to Tajikistan, told Ardern that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and there is no security threat to the visiting team.
Ahmed said he had no information about a security threat against the New Zealanders, and supported Khan at a press conference.
He told her that the law and order is the best in our country and we guarantee that there is no security problem here, there is no security threat,” Ahmed said. “But the New Zealand Prime Minister said the issue is not the threat, but we have such information that when the team goes out it can be attacked, so they unilaterally canceled their tour.
Ardern said she received a call from the Pakistani Prime Minister explaining that she agreed with NZC that players’ safety is paramount.
When speaking to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, I expressed our gratitude for the care taken by the New Zealand cricket team,” Ardern said. “I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the match has not gone ahead, but we are fully behind the decision that has been made. The safety of the player must come first.
Security concerns have baffled Pakistani hosts.
The Pakistan Cricket Council said they had “made foolproof security arrangements with the Pakistani government for all visiting teams. We assured the New Zealand cricketer the same.
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja hinted they will protest to the International Cricket Council against NZC’s unilateral decision.
Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players, Raja tweeted. Getting off the tour by taking a one-sided approach to a security threat is very frustrating. Especially if it’s not shared!! What world does NZ live in? NZ will hear us on ICC.
NZC said on its website: Following an escalation in the New Zealand government’s threat levels to Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it has been decided that the Black Caps will not continue the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the departure of the teams.
New Zealand’s first visit to Pakistan in 18 years was with three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five Twenty20s in Lahore. Both cities and the security arrangements were approved by the NZC security team last month.
Ahmed said Pakistan would allow the games to be held without spectators, but New Zealand declined the offer. Pakistan therefore allowed the stadiums in Rawalpindi and Lahore to have a 25% audience capacity due to the pandemic. But Pindi Stadium was not open to spectators on Friday as New Zealand decided to cancel the tour.
NZC chief executive David White said the advice he was given made the tour impossible to continue, and he was backed by the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.
I understand this will be a blow to the PCB, who have been great hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe it is the only responsible option, White said.
The PCB said it has done its best to convince the Kiwis, but cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute (from New Zealand) withdrawal.
Pakistani captain Babar Azam expressed disappointment at the cancellation, while former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted: NZ just killed Pakistani cricket.
England’s men’s and women’s teams are in Pakistan next month for a short two-match T20 series, and the England and Wales Cricket Board said it would make a final decision on the tours this weekend.
The England men have not played an international in Pakistan since 2005, while the women are visiting for the first time.
Were aware of New Zealand’s decision to withdraw from Pakistan’s trip due to a security warning, the ECB said. We are working with our security team on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation. The ECB board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour will go ahead.
Pakistan was a no-go zone for international cricket teams for a decade after terrorists attacked Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009. The ambush killed seven people and injured several Sri Lankan cricketers, including Thilan Samaraweera, who is part of the New Zealand tour management team as a batting coach.
Since international teams tour Pakistan again in 2019, this is the first time a team has had to leave the country.
The players are in good hands, said New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills. They are safe and everyone is acting in their best interest.
Munir Ahmed from Islamabad contributed to this report
