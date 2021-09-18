Utah vs. San Diego State Odds, Line: 2021 Week 3 College Football Picks, Computer Model Predictions





The San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Utah Utes at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, September 18 at 7:00 PM ET. The Aztecs were an early surprise team in 2021 under Brady Hoke as Utah tries to recover from its rivalry loss to BYU last weekend. Utah has been a strong favorite on the road for the past ten games, standing 6-4 overall and against the spread during that stretch. SDSU was one of college football’s best teams against offensive strikes, with Utah averaging 190 yards on the ground in its first two games. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network. The Utes are favorites with eight points in the final odds of San Diego State vs. Utah by Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 44.5. Before you choose between Utah and San Diego State, you want to see the model’s college football predictions and analysis at SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five years, the proprietary computer model has generated astonishing profits of over $3,500 for $100 players at its highest rating. choice of college football against the spread. It also goes into week 3 of the 2021 season with a 67-50 run on all of the top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns. Now the model has set his sights on State of San Diego vs Utahand has just revealed his pick and predictions for college football. You can now go to SportsLine to see the model choices. Here are several college soccer opportunitiesand betting trends for San Diego State vs. Utah: San Diego State vs. Utah spread: San Diego State +8

San Diego State vs. Utah over-under: 44.5 points

San Diego State vs. Utah Moneyline: Utah -330, SDSU +260 Featured game | San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah Utes What you need to know about the state of San Diego Hoke seems to have found a situation that suits him for the first time since leaving Michigan in 2014. Surprisingly, his Aztec calling card was more his defense than his offense. SDSU opponents have named the fifth-fewest runs in the country against one team, and have been unsuccessful in the ones they’ve attempted. The Aztecs have only allowed an average of 2.11 yards per rush from opponents. Quarterback Jordon Brookshire has only completed 50 percent of his passes, but SDSU’s ground play is what moves his attack. Senior running back Greg Bell has run for the seventh most yards in the country, and has averaged 7.5 yards per carry. Utah’s defense only allows 3.8 yards per carry, but has lost an average of 144 yards on the ground in the first two games. What you need to know about Utah Utah fell short against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, falling 26-17. RB Micah Bernard put in a good try for the losing side when he rushed for one TD and 146 yards on 12 carries. Bernard was a bit of an unannounced recruit coming out of high school and was played sparingly in 2020, but he has shown that he wants to star in this Utes attack. Utah already has 15 run plays from scrimmage this season covering more than ten yards. Utah will likely try to keep that going and play on its strength against a tough Aztec front-seven. SDSU was strong against the series, but it also has nine sacks in the first few games and could speed up Utah’s passing offense. How to Play Utah vs. San Diego State chooses The model has the state of San Diego vs. Utah simulated 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model leans down on the point total, and it also generated a point-spread choice that reaches over 60 percent of simulations. You can watch the Utah vs. SDSU model choice only seen on SportsLine. So who wins the state of San Diego vs. Utah? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the computer model that crushed its college football picks, and invent.

