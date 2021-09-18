Women’s Tennis Posts Strong Start to Fall Classic Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





GREENVILLE, SC Georgia Tech took 12 wins on the opening day of the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic, winning five doubles matches and seven singles matches. Two Georgia Tech doubles teams will compete for the flying championships, while four Yellow Jackets remained undefeated between doubles and singles. The Yellow Jackets took five wins in doubles on opening day, pushing a pair of tandems to their flight finals. Freshman Kylie Bilchev made her debut as Jacket and teamed up with Ava Hrastar to defeat Ayana Akli and Sarah Hamner (USC), 7-6 (2), in the first performance of the morning. The tandem faced Magda Adalouglou and Chloe Cirotte (MSU) in the second game, beating the Bulldogs 6-4 to secure their place in the title game. The pair will battle Dukes Kelly Chen and Eliza Omirou in the final. Carol Lee and freshman Kate Sharabura will also compete for their flight title after taking two wins to open the season. The Jackets defeated Sara Snyder and Ellie Schulson (FU), 7-6, in the morning game before beating Malaika Rapolu and Bella Zamarripa (Texas), 6-1, to secure a spot in the Flight Two Finals. In flight five, Mahak Jain and Ruth Marsh defeated Kylie Duckworth and Eleonora Molinaro (Tenn.), 6-2, to enter the second game before going down 6-4 in the afternoon to Grace Thomas/Fernanda Labrana (Texas ). In singles, the Yellow Jackets took seven wins on the day. Bilchev, who opened the game in flight one, took her first singles win in white and gold with a straight-set, 6-1, 6-4, triumph over South Carolina’s Megan Davies. Hrastar also proved victorious in the first round of singles action, beating Vanderbilts Yufei Long 6-4, 6-3, while classmate Lee took a 6-1, 7-5 win over Holly Staff of Vanderbilt in flight four. In flight seven, Jain drove to a 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Tennessees Callie Creath and Monika Dedaj took home a 6-3, 6-3 win over Lindsay Tulenko (USC) in flight 10. day one for Tech, Sharabura won her first singles match as Jacket, beating Makayla Mills (CU), 7-5, 7-5, and Sophia Sassoli took a 6-3, 6-0 decision over Simran Kortikere. The promotion continues on Saturday with one round of doubles followed by one round of singles. DOUBLE GAME

Kylie Bilchev / Ava Hrastar (GT) beats. Ayana Akli / Sarah Hamner (USC) 7-6 (2)

Kylie Bilchev / Ava Hrastar (GT) beats. Magda Adalouglou / Chloe Cirotte (MSU) 6-4

Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) beats. Sara Snyder/Elle Schulson (FU) 7-6

Carol Lee / Kate Sharabura (GT) beats. Malaika Rapolu / Bella Zamarripa (Texas) 6-1

Mahak Jain/Ruth Marsh (GT) beats. Kylie Duckworth/Eleonora Molinaro (Tenn.) 6-2

Grace Thomas/Fernanda Labrana (Texas) defeats. Mahak Jain/Ruth Marsh (GT) 6-4

Amy Stevens/Dasha Kourkina (VANDY) defeats. Rosie Garcia Gross/Sophia Sassoli (GT) 6-3

Kendall defeats Couch/Elise Mills (USC). Rosie Garcia Gross/Sophia Sassoli (GT) 6-4 SINGLES

Kylie Bilchev (GT) beats. Megan Davies (USC) 6-1, 6-4

Ava Hrastar (GT) beats. Yufei Lang (VANDY) 6-4, 6-3

Carol Lee (GT) beats. Holly Staff (VANDY) 6-1, 7-5

Mahak Jain (GT) beats. Callie Creath (Tenn.) 6-2, 6-0

Elza Tomase (Tenn.) beats. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-2, 6-0

Monika Dedaj (GT) beats. Lindsay Tulenko (USC) 6-3, 6-3

Kate Sharabura (GT) beats. Makayla Mills (CU) 7-5, 7-5

Sophia Sassoli (GT) beats. Simran Kortikere (Texas) 6-3, 6-0 SCHEME

Kylie Bilchev / Ava Hrastar (GT) vs. Against Kelly Chen / Eliza Omirou (Duke)

Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Georgia Drummy/Emma Jackson (Duke)

Mahak Jain/Ruth Marsh (GT) vs. Maggie Pate/Ilayda Baykan (FU)

Kylie Bilchev (GT) vs. Ellie Coleman (Duke)

Ava Hrastar (GT) vs. Anya Brylin (WFU)

Carol Lee (GT) vs. Kelly Chen (Duke)

Mahak Jain (GT) vs. Daniella Medvedeva (CU)

Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Mary Ann Rompf (Vandy)

Monika Dedaj (GT) vs. Lana Sipek (CU)

Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Ilayda Baykan (FU)

Sophia Sassoli (GT) vs. McKee (MSU) Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, which provides scholarships, surgeries, and facilities to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Be part of the development of Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and help the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics overcome significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org. For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Womens Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

