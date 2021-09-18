Lauren Cooper scores twice and leads Belchertown hockey over Holyoke

The Belchertown hockey team scored in all four quarters, using a pair of points from Lauren Cooper to secure a 5-0 win over Holyokein in a Belchertown County League game on Friday.

Belchertown, which was leading 2-0 at halftime, also received goals from Isabella Cebula, Abigail Olden and Elyssa Wrona. Cebula scored a couple of assists and Lilah Fleischer also scored a helper. Eliza Rothstein made two saves to earn the shutout, while AJ Terry added a defensive save for the Birds.

Pioneer 1, Amherst 0 The Hurricanes were unable to get a shot on target when the Panthers took a 1-0 win in Amherst on Friday.

Riley Thayer scored on a breakaway for Pioneer.

Westfield 5, Northampton 1 Meghan Bowen went for two goals and two assists when the Bombers won 5-1 in Northampton on Friday.

Zoey Ames counted for the Blue Devils, who got no less than 17 saves from goalkeeper Mavis Rudof.

girls soccer

Amherst 3, Renaissance 0 Lily Gleason turned away both shots she faced, and visiting Amherst scored a 3-0 win over Renaissance in girls’ soccer action Friday in Springfield.

Maddie Hockman scored a goal and an assist in the win, while Zola Higham and Selma Keochakian also scored. Haydyn Reilly Hogan had an assist to help the case.

Frontier 1, Easthampton 1 As the game was scoreless at the half, both the Redhawks and Eagles each scored a goal to lead to a 1-1 draw in a Pioneer North game in Easthampton on Friday.

Josie Fosnot scored for Frontier on an assist from Caroline Crocker in the 55th minute. It looked like it would be the match winner, but Easthamptons Anastasia Growhoski had other plans and found the back of the net on an assist from Raegan Delisle in the 75th minute to force the draw.

CC Green made seven saves for the Redhawks and Addison Barr had four saves for the Eagles.

Hopkins 7, Hampden Charter 0 Tia Fyden scored twice and provided three assists in the Golden Hawks convincing 7-0 win over Hampden Charter on Friday.

Helen Vissas, Marlee Higgins, Lydia Kicza, Maggie Potter and Aurora Moynihan also contributed goals for the Hopkins, who led 4-0 at halftime. Sadie Cyr, Alayna Bailey, Megan Jolly and Flannery Felter provided assists, while goalkeeping duo Cassidy Fyden and Lily Ellia made nine saves together.

South Hadley 5, Wahconah 0 Maddie Soderbaum’s hat-trick propelled the Tigers to a 5-0 win at South Hadley on Friday.

South Hadley (4-2) led 4-0 in the win at halftime. Lauren Marjanski also scored a goal and assisted on two others, while Jordyn Balint scored the teams fifth. Cianna Gurek, Elyse Manzi and Emma Sanford each provided an assist.

Tigers-keeper Drew Alley made seven saves to earn the shutout. The hosts defeated Wahconah by a margin of 15-11.

Northampton 1, Monument Mountain 1 Abigail Achmad scored Northampton’s goal as the Devils tied their record at 1-1-1 with the Berkshires draw on Friday night.

Northampton had plenty of chances to score the game winner but failed to solve Monument keeper Emily Mead.

Boys soccer

Hampshire 7, Monson 0 Charlie Por, Aidan Miklasiewicz and Dan Martin each scored two goals and Hampshire kept rolling thanks to a 7-0 win over Monson on Friday.

Por and Miklasiewicz made it 2-0 in the first half before Martin posted back-to-back results to give the Raiders an impressive 4-0 lead. Matt Solan also scored in the win, assisting on two goals.

Goalkeeper Elan Kuntz made two saves to close out the shutout.

Holyoke 2, Chicopee 1 Kyle Lippmans’ 51st-minute goal proved to be the winning strike as the Purple Knights defeated rival Chicopee 2-1 in the Paper City on Friday.

Lippmans’ strike, which broke a 1-1 tie, was assisted by Pat Gubala. The Knights got on the board first when Fredy Orozco Rivas found the back of the net with another assist from Gubala. Chicopee tied it on a Corey Raftery goal in the 11th minute.

Holyoke keeper Keegan Kukucka made four saves.

St. Marys 3, Smith Vocational 1 Rosco Palmer tied the score just three minutes after regular time, but that marker was the lone score of the day for the Vikings in a 3-1 loss on Friday at Westfield.

Jon Ballargeon scored all three goals for the Saints, who were leading 2-1 at halftime.

Race Drobiak had nine saves for Smith Vocational.

Granby 3, Sabis 2 Three different Rams scored goals as Graby took a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Liam Brown, Max Brown and Francisco Climent found the back of the net for the Rams. Liam Brown had two assists and Colin Murdock provided an assist for the win.

Daniel Gauvin scored eight saves for Granby.

Northampton 4, Southwick 0 A strong start to the season continued for the Blue Devils Friday, as the club improved to 4-1 on the season with a 4-0 shutout win over Southwick in a Holley League tilt.

Jackson Carlino, John Senn-McNally, Jimmy Galvin and Brady McDonald all scored in the win. McDonald and Senn-McNally provided assists for their side.

Calvin Paddock and Koa Klose together made six saves in the net before the zero.

Gateway 5, Drury 0 Ryan Morin and Aaron Renaud scored two goals each and the Gators stormed to a 5-0 win over Drury in a Bi-County League game in Huntington on Friday.

Gateway was leading 2-0 at halftime and Morin found the back of the net twice (23rd and 31st minutes) on assists from Landon Richard.

Ryan Keach made it 3-0 against Owen Przybyla before Renaud topped it off with back-to-back strikes. Preston Coffey made two saves in the win.

Smith Academy 3, Pioneer 0 Riley Intrator started scoring for the Falcons in the 31st minute with a tight space finish and assisted on the other two Thursdays.

Will Dobson scored the second goal in the 60th minute and fired an Intrator rebound home.

Logan Graves fired a long shot that bounced late from Intrator over the goalkeepers’ heads.

Ryan Belina saved three shots to keep a clean sheet.

Girls Volleyball

Frontier 3, Long Meadow 1 In what has turned into a pretty fun rivalry, the Redhawks settled on the road Friday night.

Jillian Apanell led the charge with 12 kills, and setter Sydney Scanlon provided 27 assists to help Frontier score a 17-25, 25-7, 25-15, 25-21 win in an Eastern League game at Longmeadow.

Sam Baker put down seven kills in the win, while Eve Dougan and Caroline Deane each recorded five kills. Apanell led the way at the service line with 10 aces, and the defense got 20 digs from libero Brooke Davis.

Monument Mountain 3, Holyoke 1 Jaqueline Jourdain recorded 11 kills for the Purple Knights on Friday in a loss of 25-17, 26-24, 24-26 and 25-22.

Holyokes Karyna Gaston Feliciano had six murders and 17 digs.

Smith Vocational 3, PV Christian 0 Jordan Dunham and Yanibel Agosto made four kills each as the Vikings rolled to a 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 sweep on Friday.

Agosto filled the stats and went for four aces, two blocks, four assists and 15 digs in the win. Heidelex Cordova collected 13 counts, while Sarah Pardee threw in three aces.

golf

Northampton 18, Monson 5 Reilly Fowles splits the medal winners with Mason Dumas of Monson as both shot 4 under par 32 in Friday’s game at Quaboag Country Club.

Fowles had two eagles and two birdies on his card, and he swept all four points in his No. 2 match against Monson’s Cam Daniels (46).

Galen Fowles and Evan Yurko each shot 39 for the Blue Devils, while Jack Mattison Gulotta (41), Camille Richmond (44) and Jack Carpenter (43) together scored 10 of the possible 12 points in the Nos. 4-6 slots.

War 17, Frontier 6 Ryan Cetto shot a team-low 40, but the Redhawks fell to Ware, 17-6, on Friday at Cold Spring Country Club.

Kevin Baumann (46) scored 3 points for Frontier and Cam Skiffingtons 48 took 0.5 point. Alex Gochinski (44), Colin Byrnes (61) and Addy Wood (61) completed the Frontier lineup.

Franklin Tech 21, Easthampton 2 Drew Thompson carded a 40, Connor Perrault shot a 50 and Mikey Thompson shot a 47, but the three combined for 2 points when the Eagles fell 21-2 to Franklin Tech on Friday at Thomas Memorial.

Tanner Kmetz (55) and Dylan Marsh (61) completed the Easthampton line-up.