Connect with us

Sports

Lauren Cooper scores twice and leads Belchertown hockey over Holyoke

Published

53 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Belchertown hockey team scored in all four quarters, using a pair of points from Lauren Cooper to secure a 5-0 win over Holyokein in a Belchertown County League game on Friday.

Belchertown, which was leading 2-0 at halftime, also received goals from Isabella Cebula, Abigail Olden and Elyssa Wrona. Cebula scored a couple of assists and Lilah Fleischer also scored a helper. Eliza Rothstein made two saves to earn the shutout, while AJ Terry added a defensive save for the Birds.

Pioneer 1, Amherst 0 The Hurricanes were unable to get a shot on target when the Panthers took a 1-0 win in Amherst on Friday.

Riley Thayer scored on a breakaway for Pioneer.

Westfield 5, Northampton 1 Meghan Bowen went for two goals and two assists when the Bombers won 5-1 in Northampton on Friday.

Zoey Ames counted for the Blue Devils, who got no less than 17 saves from goalkeeper Mavis Rudof.

girls soccer

Amherst 3, Renaissance 0 Lily Gleason turned away both shots she faced, and visiting Amherst scored a 3-0 win over Renaissance in girls’ soccer action Friday in Springfield.

Maddie Hockman scored a goal and an assist in the win, while Zola Higham and Selma Keochakian also scored. Haydyn Reilly Hogan had an assist to help the case.

Frontier 1, Easthampton 1 As the game was scoreless at the half, both the Redhawks and Eagles each scored a goal to lead to a 1-1 draw in a Pioneer North game in Easthampton on Friday.

Josie Fosnot scored for Frontier on an assist from Caroline Crocker in the 55th minute. It looked like it would be the match winner, but Easthamptons Anastasia Growhoski had other plans and found the back of the net on an assist from Raegan Delisle in the 75th minute to force the draw.

CC Green made seven saves for the Redhawks and Addison Barr had four saves for the Eagles.

Hopkins 7, Hampden Charter 0 Tia Fyden scored twice and provided three assists in the Golden Hawks convincing 7-0 win over Hampden Charter on Friday.

Helen Vissas, Marlee Higgins, Lydia Kicza, Maggie Potter and Aurora Moynihan also contributed goals for the Hopkins, who led 4-0 at halftime. Sadie Cyr, Alayna Bailey, Megan Jolly and Flannery Felter provided assists, while goalkeeping duo Cassidy Fyden and Lily Ellia made nine saves together.

South Hadley 5, Wahconah 0 Maddie Soderbaum’s hat-trick propelled the Tigers to a 5-0 win at South Hadley on Friday.

South Hadley (4-2) led 4-0 in the win at halftime. Lauren Marjanski also scored a goal and assisted on two others, while Jordyn Balint scored the teams fifth. Cianna Gurek, Elyse Manzi and Emma Sanford each provided an assist.

Tigers-keeper Drew Alley made seven saves to earn the shutout. The hosts defeated Wahconah by a margin of 15-11.

Northampton 1, Monument Mountain 1 Abigail Achmad scored Northampton’s goal as the Devils tied their record at 1-1-1 with the Berkshires draw on Friday night.

Northampton had plenty of chances to score the game winner but failed to solve Monument keeper Emily Mead.

Boys soccer

Hampshire 7, Monson 0 Charlie Por, Aidan Miklasiewicz and Dan Martin each scored two goals and Hampshire kept rolling thanks to a 7-0 win over Monson on Friday.

Por and Miklasiewicz made it 2-0 in the first half before Martin posted back-to-back results to give the Raiders an impressive 4-0 lead. Matt Solan also scored in the win, assisting on two goals.

Goalkeeper Elan Kuntz made two saves to close out the shutout.

Holyoke 2, Chicopee 1 Kyle Lippmans’ 51st-minute goal proved to be the winning strike as the Purple Knights defeated rival Chicopee 2-1 in the Paper City on Friday.

Lippmans’ strike, which broke a 1-1 tie, was assisted by Pat Gubala. The Knights got on the board first when Fredy Orozco Rivas found the back of the net with another assist from Gubala. Chicopee tied it on a Corey Raftery goal in the 11th minute.

Holyoke keeper Keegan Kukucka made four saves.

St. Marys 3, Smith Vocational 1 Rosco Palmer tied the score just three minutes after regular time, but that marker was the lone score of the day for the Vikings in a 3-1 loss on Friday at Westfield.

Jon Ballargeon scored all three goals for the Saints, who were leading 2-1 at halftime.

Race Drobiak had nine saves for Smith Vocational.

Granby 3, Sabis 2 Three different Rams scored goals as Graby took a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

Liam Brown, Max Brown and Francisco Climent found the back of the net for the Rams. Liam Brown had two assists and Colin Murdock provided an assist for the win.

Daniel Gauvin scored eight saves for Granby.

Northampton 4, Southwick 0 A strong start to the season continued for the Blue Devils Friday, as the club improved to 4-1 on the season with a 4-0 shutout win over Southwick in a Holley League tilt.

Jackson Carlino, John Senn-McNally, Jimmy Galvin and Brady McDonald all scored in the win. McDonald and Senn-McNally provided assists for their side.

Calvin Paddock and Koa Klose together made six saves in the net before the zero.

Gateway 5, Drury 0 Ryan Morin and Aaron Renaud scored two goals each and the Gators stormed to a 5-0 win over Drury in a Bi-County League game in Huntington on Friday.

Gateway was leading 2-0 at halftime and Morin found the back of the net twice (23rd and 31st minutes) on assists from Landon Richard.

Ryan Keach made it 3-0 against Owen Przybyla before Renaud topped it off with back-to-back strikes. Preston Coffey made two saves in the win.

Smith Academy 3, Pioneer 0 Riley Intrator started scoring for the Falcons in the 31st minute with a tight space finish and assisted on the other two Thursdays.

Will Dobson scored the second goal in the 60th minute and fired an Intrator rebound home.

Logan Graves fired a long shot that bounced late from Intrator over the goalkeepers’ heads.

Ryan Belina saved three shots to keep a clean sheet.

Girls Volleyball

Frontier 3, Long Meadow 1 In what has turned into a pretty fun rivalry, the Redhawks settled on the road Friday night.

Jillian Apanell led the charge with 12 kills, and setter Sydney Scanlon provided 27 assists to help Frontier score a 17-25, 25-7, 25-15, 25-21 win in an Eastern League game at Longmeadow.

Sam Baker put down seven kills in the win, while Eve Dougan and Caroline Deane each recorded five kills. Apanell led the way at the service line with 10 aces, and the defense got 20 digs from libero Brooke Davis.

Monument Mountain 3, Holyoke 1 Jaqueline Jourdain recorded 11 kills for the Purple Knights on Friday in a loss of 25-17, 26-24, 24-26 and 25-22.

Holyokes Karyna Gaston Feliciano had six murders and 17 digs.

Smith Vocational 3, PV Christian 0 Jordan Dunham and Yanibel Agosto made four kills each as the Vikings rolled to a 25-16, 26-24, 25-12 sweep on Friday.

Agosto filled the stats and went for four aces, two blocks, four assists and 15 digs in the win. Heidelex Cordova collected 13 counts, while Sarah Pardee threw in three aces.

golf

Northampton 18, Monson 5 Reilly Fowles splits the medal winners with Mason Dumas of Monson as both shot 4 under par 32 in Friday’s game at Quaboag Country Club.

Fowles had two eagles and two birdies on his card, and he swept all four points in his No. 2 match against Monson’s Cam Daniels (46).

Galen Fowles and Evan Yurko each shot 39 for the Blue Devils, while Jack Mattison Gulotta (41), Camille Richmond (44) and Jack Carpenter (43) together scored 10 of the possible 12 points in the Nos. 4-6 slots.

War 17, Frontier 6 Ryan Cetto shot a team-low 40, but the Redhawks fell to Ware, 17-6, on Friday at Cold Spring Country Club.

Kevin Baumann (46) scored 3 points for Frontier and Cam Skiffingtons 48 took 0.5 point. Alex Gochinski (44), Colin Byrnes (61) and Addy Wood (61) completed the Frontier lineup.

Franklin Tech 21, Easthampton 2 Drew Thompson carded a 40, Connor Perrault shot a 50 and Mikey Thompson shot a 47, but the three combined for 2 points when the Eagles fell 21-2 to Franklin Tech on Friday at Thomas Memorial.

Tanner Kmetz (55) and Dylan Marsh (61) completed the Easthampton line-up.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.gazettenet.com/High-school-sports-soccer-field-hockey-volleyball-golf-42534241

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: