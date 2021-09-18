This is what is left of the legendary “Igloo”. The hall that fell in the history of Polish volleyball [ZDJCIA]





The hall “Urania” in Olsztyn is undergoing a major renovation of about 190 million PLN. In March, the volleyball players of AZS Indykpol played their last game of at least two years. The thing often referred to as ‘the igloo’ has become a monument to Polish volleyball, but is now taking on a new shine. The update will not be fully completed until the summer of 2023. watch the video

“Leon and Couric are going to play volleyball for the Russians. We get a medal” The old building is currently being demolished. Another amazing phase of the dismantling of Urania Hall has begun. The contractor has started dismantling the characteristic dome. (…) The technical condition of the dome has long raised doubts and its evaluation was not possible in the design phase- Written in the official announcement on the website of the Olsztyn City Hall. With regard to the dismantling of the dome, local residents complained about a lot of noise, which could mean something went wrong with the builders. However, the city authorities assure that nothing bad has happened and that the works are proceeding according to plan. Demolition of Urania is scheduled to be completed by mid-October, but likely sooner. Building C has been completely dismantled, Block B has been almost 70% dismantled and the main building – Block A has been almost halved. The value is almost 195 million PLN and will expire in the third quarter of 2023 – added. The Slovenians were furious with Heynen for the semi-finals of the European Championship. “Again provocation” “Igloo”, a monument to the sport of Olsztyn and Polish volleyball The hall was built in 1978 and has been a memorial to Olstein ever since. become sport-. It was named igloo because of the special appearance of the facade, as well as the low temperatures in the building. In the following years it served as an important facility for Polish volleyball. The first six editions are organized here Hubert Jerzy Wagner Monument. After 2008, the event was moved to Katowice, d and Krakow. He still played his matches there though Indykpol AZS Olsztyn. 190 million PLN for extension. More than 4,000 spectators will enter the hall The facility is undergoing a major renovation. The cost of rebuilding the hall is about PLN 190 million, of which PLN 131.5 million is supported by the European Union, which is used by the city for renovation. What will change? The facility will have a new, more modern facade and a multi-purpose court in the main structure of the building, which will be used for volleyball, handball and basketball matches, Tennis Mud and table tennis, but also badminton, futsal and boxing, at a distance of four meters from the current meter. In addition, the grandstands will be expanded – attracting 4,045 spectators and so far they can only accommodate more than 2,300 seats.

