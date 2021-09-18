Wolverines Ground Eagles in straight sets to sweep Michigan day one





Next game: Dayton 18-9-2021 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON B1G+ Paige Jones led the way to Michigan with 15 kills.

Jess Mruzik and May Pertofsky each had 10 kills.

Michigan defeated Boston College .273 to .073.

Jacque Boney led all players by six blocks. With the victory over BC, the Wolverines finished 2-0 on Friday without dropping a set after beating Eastern Michigan earlier in the day. Website: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Cliff Keen Arena)

Event: Michigan by invitation

Score: Michigan 3, Boston College 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-22)

Facts: UM (6-2), BC. (10-3)

Next UM event: Saturday, September 18 — vs. Dayton, 4 p.m. ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan volleyball team turned it into a victory on the first day of the Michigan Invitational, knocking Boston College aside in straight sets (25-13, 25-17, 25-22) Friday night (September 17) at Cliff Sharp Arena. Senior Paige Jones led the charge with a 15 kill performance while hitting .382, adding six digs and a solo block to the winning effort. sophomore Jess Mruzik and junior May Pertofsky each added 10 kills, with Pertofsky handing in three aces and five total blocks. freshman Jacque Boney led the team with six blocks in total, and sophomore Scottee Johnson finished with a double-double of 32 assists and 10 digs. The Wolverines stood out with a dominating performance of 25-13 in the first set, winning eight of the first 10 points and never looking back. All three of Pertofsky’s aces came into the opening set, while UM also controlled every other facet of the game, batting .324 against the Eagles’ .069, handing out 12 assists and finishing with two blocks to BC’s none. Set two was more of a back-and-forth affair, with the teams even holding out near the middle of the set at 11-11. Michigan leapt forward thanks to a 4-0 swing, then maintained a steady lead until finally pulling the score to its biggest lead at 25-17. Michigan took the sweep in the closest set of the day, winning by a narrow three-point margin, 25-22. The Wolverines and Eagles were square on 22 when a service foul and two consecutive offense errors by the visitors gave the Maize and Blue the set and match victory. Before the game, UM had a better hitting percentage than BC (0.273 to .073) and had more blocks (8-3), assists (40-28), digs (47-40) and service aces (4-2). The win was the second of the day for the Wolverines, who got rid of East Michigan with a sweep in their tournament opener. Jess Robinson was the only player to reach double digit kills (11) in the match, with Boney and Pertofsky making five blocks and 12 kills together. [ Recap ] The UM will close the Michigan Invitational on Saturday (September 18) at 4 PM, when they welcome Dayton to the Cliff Keen Arena. The match will be streamed live on B1G+.

