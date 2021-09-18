Oklahoma remains one of football’s most underrated appearances

With the USC head coach job opening, a great off-season conversation starter has returned to the forefront of college football.

Which school has the most attractive job as head coach in the country?

Texas and USC generally dominate the conversation, despite underperforming the hype for the better part of 15 years.

Recently, the athletic conducted an anonymous poll from more than 100 coaches and several staffers across college football, concluding that Alabama is, in fact, the best course in the country, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, and LSU.

Somewhat surprisingly, Oklahoma came in eighth, receiving just three first-place votes for first place in the nation, despite the success the program has experienced over the past 20 years.