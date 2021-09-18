New hockey recruit chose UMaine because he loves seafood





There are several reasons why a recruited student athlete chooses a particular school. The coaching staff, fan base and traditions of the schools are popular reasons. But goalkeeper Lucas Szyszka of the Chicago suburb of Westmont, Illinois, had a unique reason for deciding to verbally commit to attend the University of Maine on a hockey scholarship. I like seafood, said 17-year-old Szyszka, pronounced Siska in English and Sheeshka in Polish. Szyszka, who currently plays for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League, said that during his visit to Maine, he found that lobster rolls are much cheaper and much tastier than the ones in Chicago. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Szyszka played for the Premier Tier Chicago Mission AAA hockey program from the 13 and Under through 16-Under age groups before joining the Buccaneers this season. He will most likely come to UMaine in the fall of 2023, although that could change. The seafood isn’t the only thing that drew Szyszka to UMaine. The fan base at Des Moines is rowdy, but I’ve heard Maine is even noisier, he said. And Maine has a long tradition of great goalkeepers and I want to be the next great one, he said. UMaine has placed 11 goalkeepers in the National Hockey League, including three-time Vezina Trophy (best goalkeeper) finalist Ben Bishop, long-time Detroit Red Wings goalkeeper and 246-game winner Jimmy Howard, Garth Snow, Mike Dunham, current Boston Bruins goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman and UMaine goalkeeper coach Alfie Michaud. I also liked the coaches, said Szyszka. There were so many good things about Maine. Jeff Hall, Des Moines’ goalkeeping coach, said his first impressions of Szyszka are positive. He is a very good athlete. He is a natural goalkeeper. He has the body type. He’s flexible, fast and fast, Hall said. He’s also confident and that’s a big X factor for a goalkeeper. He also said that he has found him to be a coachable player who wants to improve. Hall and Szyszka said the USHL will be an excellent developmental league for him because there are so many talented players who are going to play Division I hockey. Szyszka said he plans to work on all aspects of his game, including following the puck more efficiently and adapting to the faster pace. His arrival at UMaine is conditional on being admitted to the school and meeting the NCAA’s entry requirements. More articles from the BDN

