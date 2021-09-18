Sports
Only in my forties: I’m bad at table tennis. Instead, here are my last seven fitness classes | fitness
lt was shortly after the table tennis, in which the Chinese player fought the Chinese player for the final victory of Ma Long during the Tokyo Olympics, when Sophy, my casual instructor, taught me and my son some basics. Everyone was obsessed with Mas-grip: the champion has your classic bat-grip, where you grab it with all your fingers like a regular person. Everyone else has a quirk. My son tried out a downright quirky grip, with just two fingers holding the stem and his index and middle fingers right into the bat like a chef getting ready to bake with it.
This is my last fitness column, so maybe I’m giving more wisdom on trying new things than advice on table tennis, which I’m bad at. First thing I learned? Don’t get too fancy the first time you try something. Second, if you take your kid somewhere, they are guaranteed to be better at it than you are unless it has to do with their cardiovascular fitness, which is hopeless. Third, the easier something looks like when professionals do it, the harder it will be for the novice.
Seriously good table tennis players loom over the table, so much so that sometimes you can barely see what’s going on. The world-class ones do too, but they can also travel for miles, so the sky becomes their play area. I would strongly recommend for a newcomer to the sport to stay close to the net. If you try too hard to anticipate the trajectory of the balls, you will have to pick it up all the time. Indeed, that will be the bulk of your calorie expenditure as you chase this surprisingly skittish projectile across the floor.
Fourth Lesson: Lose that mechanical image of your body that you put a certain number of calories in your mouth and have to find a sport that gets them out. There are deeper truths at work. Namely, that if you find an activity that makes you happy to be alive, it will have an effect on your fitness that you can’t even count. This was not table tennis for me.
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/sep/18/fit-in-my-40s-i-suck-at-table-tennis-final-fitness-lessons
