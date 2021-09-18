No. 12 Auburn Makes Statement In SEC Opening Win Over Georgia

Next game: in Tennessee 9/23/2021 | 6:00 PM SEC Network+

AUBURN, Ala. no. 12 Auburn Football made a statement in the opening game of the Southeastern Conference by beating Georgia 3-0 in front of a capacity crowd of 1,500 on Friday night at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

“What an incredible performance tonight”, head coach Karen Hoppa said. “I’m really proud of our efforts to deal with the adversity, two lightning delays and losses Madeline Moore minutes into the game with an injury. That’s a hard blow. The way our team reacted really shows the character of this group.”

The Tigers (7-1-0, 1-0-0 SEC) ended the Bulldogs’ seven-game winning streak (7-2-0, 0-1-0 SEC) to shutout their neighboring rival the first time -defeat of the season.

“We had an incredible crowd tonight,” added Hoppa. “Two of our best crowds in a long time in back-to-back games and our girls love it. They feed off the energy. We appreciate everyone showing up.”

After the start of the match was delayed by lightning, Anna Haddock she didn’t waste much time getting the scoring started, as she found the back of the net less than 10 minutes into the game. Less than five minutes into the second half, the sophomore midfielder doubled the lead with her second brace of the season.

“This was a really big win for us,” Haddock said. “It’s always great for us to start the season 1-0. We’ve had some setbacks, but I think we reacted really well and got away with three points. What more could you want?”

Haddock has now scored seven goals in the team’s first eight games, the most by an Auburn player in eight games since Tammy Waine scored 12 goals in eight games in 2000.

“There is something in the air this year,” added Haddock of this multi-goal season’s effort. “If one person scores, we know they won’t stop, which is a good thing. It’s going really well offensively.”

2-0 lead, Marissa Arias found the back of the net for the third time in as many games as she defeated her defender with a right footed attack from the top of the penalty area and slammed it past the keeper in the top 90.

Mallory Mooney , Olivia Candelino and Carly Thatcher each came on the scoresheet with assists, their third, third and second assists of the season, respectively.

Meanwhile, Auburn’s defense unit kept one of the country’s most powerful fouls off the scoreboard, marking the team’s third shutout in its last four games.

“Their attack was really good, and I thought we did a really good cohesive job talking together and just getting the shutout,” ME Craven said.

Second goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska made four saves and controlled her penalty area with a number of crosses towards goal, while the D-Team remained strong despite losing the centre-back.

“To rule out one of the best fouls in the country, I’m really proud of the commitment from our back line and our goalkeeping was great,” said Hoppa.

Auburn defeated Georgia 17-15 in the game, taking six corners to the Bulldogs one. Seventeen players eventually came into action in the competition opener.

The Tigers return to action with a trip to No. 10 Tennessee (7-1-0) on Thursday, September 23 at 6:00 PM CT. It’s Auburn’s first game in almost a month.