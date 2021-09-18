‘A planned conspiracy’: Pakistan’s interior minister reacts after New Zealand abandons cricket tour, Sports News





Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan’s interior minister, commented on the cancellation of the Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series. After the series was cancelled, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad spoke to reporters in Urdu, which roughly translates into English as: “This is their prerogative. Our security forces – our police, our armed forces, our SSG (Special Service Group) – no of these organizations had no reports of a threat, nor was any threat received.” IN PHOTOS | New Zealand abandons Pakistan tour due to security concerns: Here’s what we know so far “The security situation in our country is excellent. We can guarantee that there is no security problem here, no security threat. However, the New Zealand Prime Minister said: ‘Although there is no threat, but we have information that if the team goes out goes, an attack can take place.’ They have therefore unilaterally canceled their tour,” he said. “At a time when Pakistan plays a vital role towards peace and security in the world; when Pakistan has very strong, reliable and robust armed forces to deal with terrorism, this is a planned conspiracy by a ‘gloved hand’ to end this tour,” Ahmad added. IN PHOTOS | New Zealand leaves Pakistan tour: 8 cases in which sporting events were affected for security reasons New Zealand left the series citing a “safety warning” from the government on the day the tour’s first game was due to start. The Kiwis were set to face Pakistan on Friday (September 17) in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-game T20 series. It is important to note here that international cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of the terror attacks against the Sri Lankan side in 2009 but has been slowly reviving over the past two years. However, following an escalation in the New Zealand government’s threat levels to Pakistan, officials decided to cancel the tour and said arrangements were being made for the team’s departure. New Zealand cricket did not comment on the details of the security threat, nor on the updated arrangements for the outgoing squad. ALSO READ | Watch: Pakistani Security Forces and Bomb Disposal Squad Keep an Eye on Stadium After New Zealand Leaves Tour The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is weighing the security measures and released a statement: “Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been warned of a security warning and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made foolproof security measures for all visiting teams.” “We have assured the New Zealand Cricket Board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally with the New Zealand Prime Minister and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that there is no security threat to the visiting team at all.” “The security officials of the New Zealand team have been pleased with the security arrangements made by the government of Pakistan during their stay here.” “PCB is ready to continue the scheduled matches. But cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal,” the statement concluded.

