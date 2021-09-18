Evanston’s mid-year finances: City’s stake in an entire Northwestern football season









Evanston budget officials are keeping an eye on how the Northwestern Universities’ football season is progressing but in a different way than the average sports fan. < class=""> Ryan Field can be seen from Chancellor Street. The city could benefit financially if Northwestern’s football games attract ticket-buying fans. (Round Table file photo) The city has seen no sports tax revenue until mid-2021, with COVID-19 virtually knocking the university’s basketball program to the ground earlier in the year. Officials now have their eyes on the football season, which we could use in a big way, Citys Chief Financial Officer Hitesh Desai said, as he gave Council members a financial update at their mid-year meeting of 13. September. Overall, a number of revenue sources on which the city depends are holding or exceeding their own forecasts, Desai and City Budget Coordinator Kate Lewis-Lakin reported. in their report. Revenue through June came in at $61.4 million, 55% of budgeted, officials said. The cost, meanwhile, was $55.3 million, or about 50% of what was projected halfway through. Some of the City’s main revenue sources are trending high as of June 30, officials reported. The state income tax, which the city received early, amounts to 86% of the budgeted amount; transfer tax and building permit proceeds both 77% of the budgeted amount; and an entertainment tax, thanks to the addition of streaming services, which the city receives is 174% of the officials budgeted figure. Other revenues that are on track include sales tax, liquor tax, and property tax. The main revenues that are on the back burner as of June 30 include the municipal hotel tax, 22% of the budgeted amount; parking ticket revenue at 40%; the Evanston motor fuel tax of 42%; and the aforementioned athletic competition tax, at a flat zero due to Northwestern’s minimum basketball season beginning in 2021. Heading into the 2020 fiscal year, officials had predicted that entertainment events at the Welsh-Ryan Arena would bring in a $200,000 increase in new tax revenue for sports and entertainment. Officials plan to bolster the Citys Parking Fund, which continues to show low revenues from city garages and meters. The city will receive $950,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for capital projects in that area, Lewis-Lakin told council members. In addition, the city may be eligible for an additional $2.9 million from ARPA, the federal program that aids in recovery from COVID-19, based on the loss of parking revenue in 2020, she said. Taking note of the parking figures, Eighth Ward Board Member Devon Reid suggested that officials would like to evaluate the Citys current parking model, which depends on revenue from enforcement. We’ve seen parking fines and motor fuel taxes take a hit both last year and this year, he said. And I think just like preparing for a cleaner environment with alternative modes of transport, it’s time to really start looking in five to 10 years and see how we can wean ourselves off those revenue streams or find replacements for those sources. sources of income, because I think what happened in the past two years will be the future. At the meeting, officials also released dates for Citys 2022 budget schedule, targeting November 22 as the approval date. related stories < class="">

