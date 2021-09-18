Local rally: Central Mountain girls tennis beats Williamsport | News, Sports, Jobs





Central Mountain girls’ tennis defeated Williamsport 4-1 on Thursday. Kati Kwiatek, Clare Long and the duos Ellie Gundy/Bree Weaver and Teresa Temple all won in their respective divisions. Jersey Shore swept their doubleheader against Milton by winning both games 5-0. Singles winners included: Peyton Dincher, Celia Shemory and Haley Shadle. Doubles winners included: Rachel Hartman/Breanna Porter and Ella Gerst/Madelyn Gurst. Jersey Shore boys’ football fell into overtime against Danville, 1-0. Dameon White scored from a deflection with 3:11 left in overtime. Both teams had five shots on target and two corners. The Bulldogs head to South Williamsport on Monday for a game. The Lock Haven University men’s soccer team stunned Millersville University 2-0 in a PSAC Eastern Division. The Bald Eagles got off to a flying start when their sensational striker Andrea DiSomma headed in a corner from Beckham Sibiski just five minutes into the first half. In the 70th minute, Austin Kravetz delivered LHU an all-important insurance goal after receiving a cross-field assist from Colton Swanson and cutting in with his right foot to hit a ball past the keeper to the nearest post. Senior Chase Tackett led a defense attempt by Haven who blocked a Marauder attack that had scored ten goals in their first four games. After a shutout win to start the season, Lock Haven was knocked out by California, 59-0, only to fall to 1-1 last Saturday and the Bald Eagles look set to get back into the win column at Slippery Rock this week. Ethan Persa led LHU with 91 passing yards and for the season he has 179. Dante Graham has 65 rushing yards this season on 19 carries for the Bald Eagles and Dean Wakefield has 62 on 12. Slippery Rock (2-0) quarterback Andrew Koester was nothing short of solid this year, throwing for 591 yards with three touchdowns. Henry Litwin led the team with 219 receiving yards and Cinque Sweeting has 109. On the ground, Tim Smith has 154 rushing yards. Lock Haven lost his A-10 opener in women’s hockey to VCU, 3-0, at home. The Rams got two goals from Janne Wetzel and Lynea Gregory also scored. LHU goalkeeper Joaquina Orlandini had six saves, including some brilliant kicks. GIRL TENNIS Central Mountain 4, Williamsport 1 SINGLES 1. Defeats Kati Kwiatek (CM). Ally McCann, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Claire Long (CM) defeats. Kayla Bloch, 6-2, 6-4; 3. Defeats Abby Robertson (W). Zeta Blesh, 6-0, 6-2. DOUBLE GAME 1. Ellie Gundy/Bree Weaver (CM) def. Emma Campbell/Chloe Campbell, 7-6, 2-6, 10-7; 2. Teresa Temple/Jaylyn Tripp (CM) def. Natalie Huggins/Emlyn Kinley, 6-3, 7-5. Records: Central Mountain (5-3). Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0 (FIRST MATCH) SINGLES 1. Peyton Dincher (JS) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Defeats Celia Shemory (JS). Lydia Crawford, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Defeats Haley Shadle (JS). Jordyn Aunkst, 6-3, 6-1. DOUBLE GAME 1. Rahel Hartman/Breanna Porter (JS) beats. Addison Agola/Aubree Carl, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Ella Barley/Madelyn Barley (JS) standard. Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0 (SECOND MATCH) SINGLES 1. Peyton Dincher (JS) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Defeats Celia Shemory (JS). Lydia Crawford, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Defeats Haley Shadle (JS). Jordyn Aunkst, 6-0, 6-0. DOUBLE GAME 1. Rahel Hartman/Breanna Porter (JS) beats. Addison Agola/Aubree Carl, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Ella Barley/Madelyn Barley (JS) standard. Records: Jersey Shore (8-1). FIELD HOCKEY WOMEN VCU 3, LHU 0 VCU 1 2 0 0 – 3 LHU 0 0 0 0 — 0 VCU – Janne Wetzel (Maite Sturm, Svea Sturm), 14:52. VCU – Lynea Gregory (Wetzel), 24:01. VCU – Wetzel (M. Sturm, S. Sturm), 2915. Shots: VCU 12, LHU 5. Penalty corners: VCU 10, LHU 5. Saves: VCU 3, LHU 6. Data: VCU (3-2, 1-0 A-10), LHU (1-3, 0-1 A-10). Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lockhaven.com/sports/local-sports/2021/09/local-roundup-central-mountain-girls-tennis-defeats-williamsport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos