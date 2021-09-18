ASU Football: BYU Offers The First Real Test For Sun Devils





Three weeks ago, the Arizona State (2-0) and BYU (2-0) matchup didn’t have as much buzz as it did today. Now BYU has dominated the Pac-12 more than any other team actually attending the conference, and the clash in Provo has a much bigger spotlight. This game will have national implications. Granted, we’re only three weeks into the season, but USC’s loss to Stanford last week puts more pressure on ASU to compete for the Pac-12 South. BYU proved it can take out Power-Five opponents and they are now ranked nationally (23). Regardless of the outcome, Saturday night’s game will tell us everything we need to know about how the Sun Devils stack up against the rest of the nation. So far, the Cougars haven’t missed a beat after an 11-1 season, taking business against Arizona and Utah as early as 2021. In the absence of NFL draft pick Zach Wilson, quarterback Jaren Hall stepped onto the scene beautifully, throwing for 347 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games. We know the power of the ASU running game and we also know that the passing attack will need to be more fluid to compete with nationally ranked teams. What we don’t know is how the front seven defenses will fare against a strong offensive line. So far, BYU is rushing for 193 yards per game, including 80+ yard performances from Hall and turning back Tyler Allgeier. Week 1 Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week DJ Davidson will be crucial in closing gaps between tackles, as well as finishing Tyler Johnson and Michael Matus. Look out for freshman BJ Green to get some more snaps, a coach favorite in the ASU locker room who impressed in a number of late-game opportunities. Defensive success would be the Cougars rushing under 150 yards. Chase Lucas, Jack Jones, Evan Fields and DeAndre Pierce are expected to continue to perform at a high level, but BYU receiver Neil Pauu poses a threat on the outside with over 150 yards receiving and three touchdowns on the year already. However, no receiver from Southern Utah or UNLV had received more than 28 yards against Sun Devil’s defensive backs. A similar effort on Saturday night will be needed for a win. An ASU win this week would give the Sun Devils a quality win for the resume, and maybe, just maybe, AP voters will no longer mistake ASU for its southern rival in the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houseofsparky.com/2021/9/17/22678675/asu-football-byu-provides-the-first-real-test-for-sun-devils The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos