Tennis court users allege conflict at Grand Ave. Park | News

Tennis has resurfaced as a point of contention among Chino Hills players being squeezed from their favorite courts.
A group of residents attended Tuesdays council meeting stating that the courts at Great Avenue Park where they have found camaraderie with fellow players have been taken away to allow for educational tennis play.
Lillian Xue said the city has allowed private use of the courts since July to replace public access, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday in both courts, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon for one court on Saturday.
Resident Daniel Yeh said the players in Grand Avenue Park have become like a family. He asked the municipality to consider moving the Saturday class time to the afternoon. Mr Yeh has submitted 24 signatures.
Chino Hills spokesperson Nicole Freeman explained on Wednesday that the organization that provides tennis lessons is a contract instructor called Tennis Everyone who has been teaching in the city for more than 27 years.
Ms Freeman said Tennis Everyone previously taught classes at Ayala High School but was initially driven out by COVID and now a user fee increase, which has impacted its ability to provide classes at an affordable rate.
She said the city’s goal is to work with the Chino Valley Unified School District to restore access to tennis courts so classes can resume at Ayala High School.
Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent of amenities for the school district, told a resident last month inquiring about tennis courts reopening that the high school courts had been closed to the public for several years due to vandalism, street hockey players having worn down the court surfaces, and the fact that outside entities using the courts for private lessons caused problems with user groups who paid for use through the district.
He said residents can reserve the courts for after-school hours and on weekends at reasonable rates.
