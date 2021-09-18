Field hockey blanched by generals





CARLISLE, Dad. – The Dickinson field hockey team fired 16 shots, including 11 on target, but was unable to resolve Sara Amil as the visiting Washington and Lee Generals scored twice in the second for a 2-0 win on Friday afternoon. After a few early fouls, the Red Devils got their first chance at goal when Amanda Fruman turned in a penalty corner. However, subsequent shots from Hannah Spiri and Ellie Werner were denied by Amil. DC would have the only other shot of the frame at 1:09 PM, but Amil was once again up to the task against Fruman. It took 6:08 in the second quarter to see the first shot of the period with Tess Muneses making a turnover and finding Grace Weise sending the offer past Saige Stevens for the 1-0 lead. The Red Devils were unable to capitalize on the back-to-back corners when Spiri was sent off by Amil. Stevens would make two more saves before unassisted Freddie Tobeason extended the score with 2:15 to go to widen the gap to 2-0. After halftime, W&L had the first two shots of the stanza, before Lucy Walrond was stopped by Amil with 5:36 passing. Most of the third would be played in midfield but Dickinson would have one last chance before things moved to fourth as Sydney Engler was blocked by the Generals defence. The Red Devils stormed out of the blocks to start the final period as Abby Marthins and Fruman Amil tested in the opening two minutes. A couple of W&L opportunities went wide before Wyley Fitzpatrick made a strong run into the circle and her shot was thrown off the line by Abby Hamilton after the ball hit Amil. Dickinson kept pushing and Sierra Bobb and Spiri each got two shots away in less than a minute. Unfortunately for the home side, Fitzpatrick would have the last chance of the game with 3:15 to go, but it slipped wide. on deck Dickinson stays home to take on their fourth nationally ranked opponent of the season when they welcome the eighth pros from Rowan University at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon

