A pastor who collected many other jobs

Dear Editor,

Please allow me space in your newspaper for the publication of this tribute to the recently deceased Rev. Fr. Derek H. Goodrich, MA (University of Canterbury), AA

Derek H. Goodrich, 1927 to 2021. A life span of 94 years, with a remarkable and outstanding career as a pastor, claiming to have amassed numerous other jobs. Those jobs included Canon of St. Georges Cathedral, Examining Chaplin, Rural Dean, Dean of George-town and Vicar-General. Within those ninety-four years is the ten-year period from 1957 to 1967; the period in which Rev. Fr. Goodrich served as the first resident vicar of St. Sidwells Church, in Lodge, Georgetown. It is that period of Fr. Goodrich’s life, and the fond memories I have of him, which I would like to remember as a farewell tribute to this man who described himself as essentially a parish priest.

I met Fr. Goodrich, as he was fondly called by most parishioners, in my formative teens. As a young member of the congregation, some of my friends were servants or acolytes; that fueled my desire to be a server. Victor Jones, Ulric Lyte, Cargill Alleyne and Lennox Wharton were outstanding and admired examples. As altar servers, we were trained to participate in a ritual that required precision, order, and punctuality. As we prepared to go to the altar, we watched Fr. Goodrich, his eyes on his watch and not a second earlier, but on the dot he would signal us to appear to the notes of the processional hymn. From that training, I have developed a lifelong commitment to punctuality.

As a young man I found Fr. Goodrich was not only a priest who preached sacred sermons to his congregation, but also someone who was caring, a confidant, a counselor, a good administrator, sports enthusiast/organizer and teacher. Thus, the continued absence of a church member was noticed and dutifully addressed. Often I witnessed Fr. Goodrich on his bicycle visiting parishioners in the Lodge area to determine the reason for their absence. NS. Goodrich was always approachable. He was a good listener. You could share any personal problem with him. He always listened, never judged or criticized. Instead, he tried to resolve any resulting conflict, especially marital conflict, with a favorable solution.

NS. Goodrich was a sports enthusiast. He encouraged us as young boys in church to get involved in sports like cricket, table tennis and football. I was lucky enough to join the St. Sidwells Rovers Club, a football team made up of choirboys and altar boys. Open space of the then racecourse was used for football training and competition. Some of the original members of that club, namely Barley Jones and Bayard Boyce, became national players. NS. Goodrich was a good table tennis player himself: left-handed and hard to beat. He loves cricket and was a member of the Georgetown Cricket Club. He never missed a test match

NS. Goodrich was a good administrator. As vicar at St. Sidwells, he oversaw the rebuilding of the church which was destroyed by fire in July 1957, just a month after his appointment. The new church building was completed in August 1959. At the same time, he oversaw the move of the Anglican Church of the Holy Savior from a location along the Demerara River to its current location in West Ruimveldt. Such achievements saw him work with many associates, including church members, contractors, etc. and most importantly, raising funds for the completion of these duties. This was all done while Fr. Goodrich served two homeless congregations. As noted in his Memories of St. Sidwells Parish, 1957-1967, he has been appointed to be in charge of two church buildings and now we have none.

He was instrumental in founding the Church of the Transfiguration in Northeast La Penitence and later St. Aloysius Chapel, in Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt. My observation of Fr. Goodrich’s administrative abilities are supported by his own account of a time he and four church members visited all 750 homes in East Ruimveldt to gather information about the religious beliefs of the residents of those homes. Truly excellent!! I also remember Fr. Goodrich as a teacher. He found time in his busy schedule to serve his communicants to meet the academic needs of school-age Church members, especially those attending high schools. He would meet them in the sacristy where he would help them understand some of the more difficult aspects of their school assignments.

My contact with Fr. Goodrich was not broken by his departure from St. Sidwells Church in 1967. I would occasionally update him on events in my life. This occasional contact continued after his return to the United Kingdom. In fact, in August 2021 I received a message from him through an intermediary. I was really saddened by the news of his passing. On the opening pages of the publication The Words and Works of Alan John Knight, the author is described as a parish priest, he has been a Guyanese citizen for over thirty years and received a National Award, the Golden Arrow of Achievement for long, dedicated and outstanding service in the field of religion. The author was Derek Goodrich. I fully agree with that description of the priest I knew as Fr. good-natured.

I complete this tribute with the words of someone I admired, respected and loved from my teenage years to adulthood, Fr. Goodrich’s Own Words of Sentiment: My ten years in St. Sidwells represented the most exciting years of my ministry. I have happy memories of all those, young and old, who supported me through their prayers, friendship and cooperation… may the present congregation appreciate their heritage and continue to work to expand the Kingdom of God. May all of us today find comfort and be inspired by his words and his works. Farewell dear pastor, friend, teacher. Rest in peace.

Honestly,

Keith Scott