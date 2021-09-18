Prep football roundup: Hawks take Greyhounds win after crazy finish

Michael Lau’s desperate attempt at an untimed down at the end of the game ended up at the hands of Beau Janzig, 39 yards away, when the Hawks grabbed a win from the Greyhounds, who had taken the lead with 8.5 seconds left. play.

The match was very exciting, even without the dramatic final, as East led 19-0 in the first half behind a pair of TDs from Austan Orvedahl.

Hermantown’s Gavin Blomdahl narrowed the deficit with a touchdownrun in the second quarter, then added another in the third, but the Hawks didn’t immediately take the lead. Their first attempt to advance was stoned in fourth place on the 2-yard line, but East fiddled with the ball back with 3:24 to play. Blomdahl followed with his third score of the match, going from close range to lead 22-19 with 1:10.

East quickly moved the ball into Hermantown area, reached the red zone with less than 30 seconds left and scored what it thought was a game-winning touchdown on a slope to Connery Wiecks from 3 yards with just 8.5 seconds to play .

East was punished for the last time he staged the exploits of Lau and Janzig.

Daniel Wohlers (20) of Grand Rapids carries the ball against Warren Hietala (3) of Cloquet on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bromberg Field in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Grand Rapids 20, Cloquet 13

Owen Glenn ran for a touchdown and pitched for another as the Thunderhawks (2-1, 1-1) took a Northeast Red division win on the road at Cloquet.

Max Cleveland for Grand Rapids and Marshall Hayes for Cloquet traded touchdowns on the opening drives of the game, but Glenn put the Thunderhawks on the map for good with his 3-yard run with 1:50 to play in the first half.

After the break, Glenn and GR struggled and threw a halfback pass to Dan Wohlers for a 52-yard scoring play that made it 20-7 after the two-run conversion.

Cloquet made his comeback in the fourth quarter when Reese Sheldon scored from 24 yards with 4:36 to play. The Lumberjacks (2-1, 1-1) got the defensive stop they needed, but the rally was shorted by a fumble on the ensuing Grand Rapids punt.

Both teams are home in Week 4’s game: Grand Rapids hosts Hibbing and Cloquet is home in Duluth East.

Grand Rapids 6 6 8 0 — 20

Cloquet 7 0 0 6 — 13

G – Max Cleveland 2 run (run failed)

C – Marshall Hayes 13 run (Dayne Painovich kick)

G – Owen Glenn 3 run (run failed)

G – Dan Wohlers 52 pass from Glenn (Dominic Provinzino run)

C – Reese Sheldon 24 run (run failed)

Makoi Perich ran 110 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries to lead host Eskomos to the Northeast White win.

Carter Zezulka also had a pair of TDs for Esko (3-0, 2-0), getting a blocked punt back for a touchdown and bringing in a 21-yard pass from Ty Christensen.

Dane Oman’s 21-yard TD run was the only score for Proctor (0-3, 0-2).

proctor 0-0-0-88

Esko 14-27-7-654

E Carter Zezulka blocked point return touchdown (Wyatt Stankiewicz kick)

E Makoi Perich 45 run (Stankiewicz k)

E Perich 30 run (Stankiewicz kick)

E Cade Gonsorowski 38 run (kick failed)

E Zezulka 21 receiving Ty Christensen (Stankiewicz kick)

And Joey Antonutti 1 run (Stankiewicz kick)

P Dane Oman 21 run (Samuel Nylund pass from Carter St. Germaine)

E Javontae Gregory 5 run (extra point failed)

The Giants scored 32 unanswered runs and got 234 yards on 21 carries from Cooper Levander to take their record to 3-0 and 2-0 in the Northeast Blue on Friday at International Falls.

The Broncos struck first on a 13-yard pass from Cody Joslyn to Hendrix Torgerson, but the Giants took over from there. Levander scored from 11 and 4 yards in the first half.

After the break, Logan Schroeder fumbled in twice from close range before Ty Jacobson capped the score on a 40-yard fumble.

Mesabi East 8 6 6 12 — 32

International Falls 6 0 0 0 — 6

IF – Hendrix Torgerson 13 pass from Cody Joslyn (run failed)

ME – Cooper Levander 11 run (Levander run)

ME – Levander 4 run (run failed)

ME – Logan Schroeder 1 run (run failed)

ME – Schroeder 4 run (run failed)

ME – Ty Jacobson 40 fumble return (run failed)

Ryan Manninen racked up three touchdowns as Rock Ridge returned to the victory column in Eveleth Friday night.

Manninen scored from 7, 23 and 26 yards for the Wolverines (2-1, 1-0 Northeast Red). Jake Burress and Ian Mikulich added hasty touchdowns.

Luke Pearson had a consolation TD for the Hunters (0-3, 0-2).

Denfeld 0 0 0 6 – 6

Rock edge 6 8 7 15 – 36

RR – Ryan Manninen 7 run (conversion failed)

RR – Jake Burress 5 run (Griffin Krmpotich pass from Griffin Dosan)

RR – Manninen 23 run (Dylan Hedley kick)

RR – Manninen 26 run (Hedley kick)

RR – Ian Mikulich 54 run (Connor Morcom run)

DD – Luke Pearson 25 run (conversion failed)

South Ridge 38, Cook County 0

Jaxon Bennett scored the first three touchdowns as the Panthers dominated the Vikings in Culver for their first win of the season.

The senior scored from 17, 55 and 46 while his team had a 376-90 lead in total yards. He finished with 204 yards on 14 carries.

Carter Anderson had 5.5 tackles in defense for South Ridge (1-2, 1-1 Nine-Man North-South).

Cook County 0 0 0 0 — 0

South Ridge 8 6 24 0 — 38

SR – Jaxon Bennett 17 run (Trevor Miller run)

SR – J. Bennett 55 run (run failed)

SR – J. Bennett 46 run (Aaron Bennett run)

SR – Aydin Archambault 10 run (A. Bennett run)

SR – Trevor Miller 5 run (Tony Lisic pass by Aaron Bennett)

Northwest 56, Cameron 0

The Tigers offensive juggernaut kept rolling and the defense responded with the first shutout of the season.

This was quickly decided, as Northwestern scored seven touchdowns in the first half by five different players for a 49-0 lead at halftime.

The Tigers had a total of 426 yards, 180 of them in the air, and had a 100-yard receiver: Tanner Kaufman, who caught three balls for 101 yards and had a receiving touchdown and a hasty touchdown. Quarterback Luke Sedin was 9-for-9, threw for two scores and ran for a third.

Despite five games, the 5-0 Tigers (3-0 Heart O’North) defeated their opponents 210-39. Next up for them is a home game on September 24 vs. Chetek Weyerhauser.

Northwest 21 28 0 7 — 56

Cameron 0 0 0 0 — 0

N – Tanner Kaufman 31 run (Dawson Kriske kick)

N – Austin Schlies 14 run (Kriske kick)

N – Wyatt Dumonson 1 run (Kriske kick)

N – Kaufman 21 pass from Luke Sedin (Kriske kick)

N – Sedin 11 run (Kriske kick)

N – Schlies 16 pass from Sedin (Kriske kick)

N – Greg Ohman 31 run (Kriske kick)

N – Dumonson 31 run (Kriske kick)

SCOREBOARD

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Aitkin 22, Two Ports 14

Pine City 32, Hibbing 21

Moose Lake-Willow River 36, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Barnum 24, Braham 0

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Proctor 8, Mesabi East 0

Grand Rapids 3, Duluth Marshall 2 (2OT)

This article was edited at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18 to include information about the South Ridge and Northwestern games and to change the cause of the final penalty in the East-Hermantown game. It was originally posted at 11:06 PM on September 17.