LOCAL ROUNDUP: Danville girls win tennis on the road | Sport

MORTON Danville’s girls tennis team made a successful stop on Friday on the way to the Dunlap Invitational.

The Vikings beat Morton 4-2 in a warm-up for today’s tournament.

In singles, Lexi Ellis and Brooklyn Behrens won ahead of Danville, while the doubles teams of Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne and Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown also won.

After the invitation, the Vikings will play Champaign Centennial on Tuesday.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Salt Fork 207, Hoopeston Area 228

DANVILLE The Salt Fork boys’ golf team defeated Hoopeston Area 207-228 at Harrison Park Golf Course on Thursday.

Hunter Wantland won the medal with a 43 for the Storm, while Amelia Birge had a 50, Sam Pearman a 55 and Brant Hackman a 59,

Wyatt Eisenmann had a 47 for the Cornjerkers, while Trevor Swartz had a 55, Kylie Brown a 62 and Brian Armstrong a 64.

PREPARATION BOYS FOOTBALL

GRFW 3, First Baptist 1

GEORGETOWN The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys’ soccer team won for the fourth time in a row, beating First Baptist 3-1 on Thursday.

Luke Barney had two goals for the Buffaloes, while Zander Hughes had a goal and an assist and Eli Davis had five saves in goal.

BHRA 5, Iroquois West 3

BISMARCK Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team defeated Iroquois West 5-3 on Thursday.

Ethan Tutwiler and Hayden Rice each had two goals for the Blue Devils, while Abran Arivzu had a goal and Liam Oxendine had two assists.

Garrett Huls had 15 saves in goal for BHRA, who are 5-5 and 3-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.

Salt fork 7, Watseka 0

HOOPESTON Even with a few starters out, the Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer team still drove past Watseka 7-0 on Thursday.

Isaias Diaz and Talen Gredy each had two goals for the Cornjerkers, while Owen Crase, Ben Brown and Preston Van DeVeer each had one goal. Gredy and Diaz each had one assist and Phoenix Webber had one assist.

The Cornjerkers are 10-4-1 overall and 7-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference and travel to Unity on Monday.

PREP GIRLS FOOTBALL

Covington 4, N Putnam 0

ROACHDALE, Ind. Isabella Lynch took the first hat-trick in the history of the Covington girls’ soccer program when the Trojans defeated North Putnam 4-0 on Wednesday.

Lexi Slider scored the only goal of the first half for Covington, while Lynch did the rest in the second half. Emliy Holycross had two assists, while Eliza Holycross and Bernadette Goeppner each had one assist.

Karma Kingery had seven saves in goal for the Trojans, who have to play against South Vermillion on Monday.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Seeger 4, N. Montgomery 1

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. The Patriots’ doubles teams, consisting of Drew Holland and Caleb Edwards and Nick Turner and Kaiden Peterson, won while Seeger won on Thursday.

Christian Holland and Dylan Walters won in singles for the Patriots, who will be part of today’s Frankfort Hot Dog Invitational.

PREPARATION VOLLEYBALL

Westville 2, Geo-RF 0

GEORGETOWN The Westville softball team on Thursday defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-6, 25-19.

Jasmyn Meeker had six kills for the Tigers, while Rylee Jones had seven aces and four digs, Ella Miller four digs and three kills, Hadley Cox eight assists and eight digs, and Lydia Gondzur five assists.

On Tuesday, the Tigers face Cissna Park.

Salt fork 2, Chrisman 1

CHRISMAN The Salt Fork volleyball team defeated Chrisman on Thursday 25-16, 23-25 ​​and 25-18.

Olivia Birge had six aces for the Storm, which will travel to Danville on Monday.

Hoopeston Area 2, Urbana University 0

HOOPESTON The Hoopeston Area volleyball team returned home beating Urbana University 25-22, 25-16.

Bre Crose had six kills and five aces for the Cornjerkers, while Logan Watson had five kills and Kaitlynn Lange four kills.

Hoopeston Area will receive Judah Christian on Monday.

SPHL HOCKEY

Atkins signs with Bobcats

DANVILLE The Vermilion County Bobcats brought a little bit of the past back to the city on Friday with the signing of Mitch Atkins to a training camp deal.

Atkins played for the Danville Dashers in the 2019-20 season and had 18 goals and 25 assists in 33 games. He played in the Covid-shortened 2021 season with the Elmira Enforcers and had 17 points in 21 games.