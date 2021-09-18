Field hockey: summaries of September 17





Friday’s matches North Salem 1, Bronxville 0 Kiki DeModna scored on North Salem’s lone shot to the net and Tiger-keeper Allegra Delli Carpini made six saves to score the shutout. Anna Laraia also saw time in goal for North Salem, but was unable to face any shots. Bronxville went into the day as the Journal News/lohud area seventh team and North Salem shared the No. 10 spot with Horace Greeley. Rye 1, Pelham 0 In the game of the day, Shay Ott scored in the first quarter on an assist from Ava Chiaravalle and Catia Lai earned the shutout for the number three Rye, who stopped four shots. Kaitlin Sheedy had seven saves for the No. 8 Pelicans. Yorktown 2, Putnam Valley 2 Maeve Ryan had four saves for the Huskers and Kylie Reccupio turned three shots to the side for Putnam Valley. Ava Harmon and Julia Carlin scored the Tiger goals, both with assists from Shayla Lussier. Brie Gaccino and Kaitlin Regan scored for Yorktown. Katie Taormina had an assist. Mamaroneck 4, white plains 0 White Plains goalkeeper Saumya Sawant kept her team in the game with 16 saves, but Mamaroneck, the number 1 in the rankings, triumphed when Lizzie Astorina, Hannah Rogoff, Sophia Valzco and Ava Gristina scored. Astorina had two assists and Carline Spano and Rogoff each had one assist. Jane McNally shutout with four saves. Hackley 11, Masters 0 Catie O’Rourke had two goals and three assists, and Kaitlyn Qu and Rachel Friedberg also scored twice each. Charlotte Rotenberg, Hannah Carey, Harper Kelsey, Chloe Yancovich and Devyn OCallaghan each had one goal. Colin Ives had two assists and Ameera Shaban, Chris Thompson and Rotenberg each had one assist. Masters goalkeeper Lily Haniseal made six saves. Avery Leighton had four saves and Bella Edwards didn’t get a chance for the Hornets. Lakeland 8, Carmel 1 Emily Yazzetti had a hat-trick and two assists and Jaden Ray had a hat-trick and one assist for the second-placed Hornets. Gabby Santini scored two goals and Mia Smith had two assists. Laila Rosenquest scored the Rams goal. Carmel goalkeeper Mackenzie Hayes made 11 saves. Celeste Pagliaroli had four saves and Maeve Dineen-Herzog didn’t get a chance for Lakeland. Horace Greeley 4, Fox Lane 0 Cat Salamida had two goals and an assist and Nina Byrne and Emma Schwartz both had solo wins. Mia Brown, Hannah Mortman and Aidan Lane each had an assist. Fox keeper Maya Leinward had six saves. Fiona Hayes did not have to deal with any shots for Greeley in 10th place. John Jay East Fishkill 2, Pawling 0 Lexi Knowles put on a show for the Tigers and stopped 25 shots. But the Patriots took the win behind goals from Peyton Ohvall and Hope Angioletti. John Jay goalkeeper Sophia Leak also came into the big net and earned Player of the Day honors by making 15 saves to complete the shutout. Valhalla 3, Edgemont 2 Carina Ciardullo stopped a dozen shots and Ava Cass, No. 19 ???? and Lily Ratti scored. no. 19?? also assisted. Breanna Chin and Eve Mellis scored for Edgemont and Taylor Kenney had eight saves. Saturday’s matches Nanuet in Harrison, 10 a.m. Rye at Ursulines, 10.00 am Briarcliff in Irvington, 11 a.m. Hastings in Nyack, 11 a.m. John Jay-East Fishkill at John Jay-Cross River, 11am King on Rye Country Day, 12 noon Somers at Hen Hud, 12.00 o’clock Brewster at Panas, 12:30 pm Clarkstown South on White Plains, 1:00 PM Valhalla at Albertus Magnus, 1:15 pm Croton at Pawling, 4 p.m. Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

