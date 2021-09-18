twins vs. Blue Jays – Game Recap – September 17, 2021

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his 46th homerun in the Major League, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson and Miguel San hit consecutive homeruns when the Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Friday-evening.

When we score, we tend to score in groups, and we could do that again tonight, Donaldson said after shattering his former teams’ hopes after the season.

The Blue Jays came in third in the AL wildcard race, one game behind Boston and half a game behind the Yankees. Toronto has played 147 games, the Yankees have played 148 and the Red Sox 149.

Toronto dropped to 13-3 in September.

Guerrero hit a solo homer in the third that narrowed the deficit to 6-3. He was tied with Kansas Citys Salvador Perez for the homer lead in the game.

Guerrero equaled Joe DiMaggio (1937) for the second most home runs in a season by a player 22 or younger. Eddie Mathews hit 47 in 1953.

Twins righthander Michael Pineda (7-8) threw 5 2/3 innings to win his third consecutive start, giving up three runs and three hits. Pineda is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA in September after going 0-3 with a 5.88 ERA in August.

He is a pitcher through and through, said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. It’s in his blood. He knows how to get through the Major League lineups, period.

Jorge Alcala worked 1 1/3 innings, Tyler Duffey struckout three in the eighth and Alex Colom finished in the ninth when Minnesota won for the second time in six games.

After giving up seven runs in 2 1/3 innings against lowly Baltimore in his previous outing, Blue Jays lefthander Hyun Jin Ryu (13-9) was unable to get past the third and left on four consecutive hits.

The last of those hits were the home runs of Polanco, his 31st, and Donaldson, his 23rd. Ryu is 2-4 with an 8.10 ERA in his last eight starts. It was the shortest start of his career in Toronto.

When it comes to Ryu, it’s all about his command, said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. If he’s really good, he commands all his pitches. Right now, he’s having a struggle with his command, so he’s taking a lot of throws across the heart of the plate.

Ross Stripling took off and gave up Sans homer on his fourth pitch. The homer was Sans 29th.

Recovered from the pre-game paternity list, Minnesotas Brent Rooker hit a double RBI to Ryu in the second and homered to Julian Merryweather in the sixth.

Our offense came from banging, Baldelli said:

Twin shortstop Andrelton Simmons did not travel to Canada with the team due to a visa issue and was placed on the restricted list. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Simmons is in the process of applying for permanent residency in the United States, meaning he cannot cross the border. Hell rejoins the team in Chicago next week for a series against the Cubs.

Polanco started at short stop and made two throwing errors in the second, resulting in some unearned runs, but then cashed in with his two-run homer in the third.

THREE THE SAME

Minnesota hit three consecutive home runs for the 10th time in franchise history. They last did it on April 26, 2019, against Baltimore when Nelson Cruz, Eddie Rosario and CJ Cron went deep.

FORMILIAR FACE

Donaldson got a standing ovation for his at bat in the first inning. He tipped his battle helmet to the crowd and acknowledged applause from the Toronto dugout.

I can’t lie, Donaldson said. It’s nice to be back here and play for these fans and in this stadium that I have so many fond memories of.

Donaldson won the AL MVP award with the Blue Jays in 2015 and helped Toronto reach the ALCS that season and the following year. Traded to Cleveland in 2018, he returned to Rogers Center with Atlanta in 2019.

HAS YOUR NUMBER

The Twins have won nine of their last twelve encounters with the Blue Jays, including eight in a row in Toronto.

TRAINERS ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Jos Berros kicks off Sunday’s series final against his former team, Montoyo said. Berros threw several innings on Tuesday with pain in his left side against the Rays, but reported no lasting effects. RHP Alek Manoah will be rested for six days before his next start, Tuesday in Tampa Bay. The rookie threw 93 innings this year. His peak in one season at any level is 108 1/3 innings as a college junior at West Virginia.

Twins: Baldelli said RHP Joe Ryan is not expected to make it onto the injured list after being hit on the wrist by a batted ball on Tuesday. Baldelli said Ryan might get an extra day of rest before his next start. C Mitch Garver (lower back tightness) went 0 for 2 with a walk in a five-inning rehab appearance with Triple-A St. Paul.

ROSTER MOVES

The Twins selected RHP Nick Vincent of Triple-A and chose LHP Andrew Albers for their top team.

NEXT ONE

Blue Jays LHP Steven Matz (12-7, 3.87) opens Saturday-afternoon against Twins RHP Bailey Ober (2-2, 4.12). Matz is 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in his last six starts.

