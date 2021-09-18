No armchair ride to the top for Brown





I’ve always been Maitlan the cricketer, or Maitlan the athlete, so it was really cool to be Maitlan the performer, says Brown. It was a totally strange world. I went to this art gallery for opening night. It was so different from anything I had been a part of. Design offered Brown an outlet for cricket as she recovered from a long-term hamstring injury sustained last season, just weeks after being named to her first national team. She made her own dining table. A well-known Canberra designer commissioned her to create legs for a coffee table, which she says has since been featured at Melbourne’s Design Week. I couldn’t play cricket so it was really nice to have something different to be a part of and feel really welcome when I was snatched from being a cricketer for a while, says Brown. If there is someone who is a top athlete, don’t put all your eggs in one basket, do other things that make you happy. Many of Brown’s career choices were made for fun. She stopped playing soccer because she didn’t like it anymore. She was released from Breakers Academy after finding it difficult to juggle HSC and the long commute from Wingham to Sydney, remaining in the big smoke to play class-level for fun. I thought if it turns out I’m selected on the squad that’s great and if not, I’ll stay waitressing in Wingham and just do things I like to do, whatever that may be, says Browns. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I feel like a lot of teens are in that position when they finish school. I really enjoyed playing cricket and was very grateful to be quite skilled and selected into teams. Loading It really kept snowballing from the NPS [National Performance Squad], Big Bash, making the most of that opportunity. Is she a casual cricketer? Perhaps, a very grateful casual cricketer, Brown laughs. I was a little stag in headlights maybe. Whatever I do in life, I do what I think is fun. It’s the same with design. I really enjoy working with wood at school. I love that hands-on aspect, the creating, that artsy side of it. All the things I’ve made in uni is because it looks fun to do, and I understand it. That’s how I got into cricket. If her career path continues, Maitlan will have to wait for the artist. I don’t want to be tied to an employer because it’s a little flimsy to tie myself to something I can’t commit 100 percent to, Brown says. I can’t play cricket forever, so I want to do that as much as possible. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

