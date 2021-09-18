Doubts on the table tennis table in Brabant: ‘How are we doing? No idea’ | Regional Sports





amateur attachmentJulia Janssen did not play a competition match for almost two years. The 22-year-old table tennis player is now preparing for her return with the Etten-Leurse Tanaka 1 in the Eredivisie. But there are big doubts. How are we doing? No idea.” Julia Janssen left for Curaçao in November 2019. Without a table tennis bat in her suitcase. Not knowing that three quarters of a year later corona would have flattened the world, including table tennis. We are now a year later and in the meantime the Etten-Leurse has still not played a game. ,,Some Eredivisie clubs were allowed to train, then you had to meet certain requirements. We couldn’t do that, for example we don’t have a club doctor. She didn’t miss it. If you don’t do something at all, you don’t miss it very much. It wasn’t until the first training that I felt what I had missed.” Tanaka’s women’s team has been up and running again for a few months. ,,But it’s the holiday period, so even now I haven’t trained continuously.” With the start of the Eredivisie in sight, she does that. With enthusiasm. ,,It’s nice to work towards something, to be back together as a group. That pleasure also motivates you. table tennis love Janssen has been playing table tennis for about ten years. She went from the football field to the table. “It’s very fast, you can surprise someone who is much better and it’s a fun sport,” she explains. But there was also a downside to those early years, people who called table tennis a camping sport. “Oh, they don’t know what they’re talking about. They should have known how intense it is. Fortunately, people react more positively as you get older. She rose to the Eredivisie, in which she now plays with teammates Femke Boot (25), Sophie Dijkers (60), Hannah de Ruiter (18) and Janine Snoep (26). ,,I think it’s special to play table tennis at that level, but I’m not so concerned with that. I just like to play the game. No pressure The competition is knocking on the door. On September 18, Tanaka will make the first serve in a new Eredivisie season. ,,It’s very strange, after you haven’t played a game for so long. I have no idea how I am doing, the same goes for the team. Perhaps it is an advantage that other clubs have continuously trained hard and we have not. We are open about it, they feel a certain pressure to perform.” She hopes to keep her body. We have a certain foundation and experience that we can rely on. We will do everything we can to make it a good season. Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can! Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars. Yes, I want free unlimited access Doubts on the table tennis table in Brabant: ‘How are we doing? No idea’ | Regional Sports

