Roberson recalls: Brian Lees five field goals vs. Tulane

After the 1992 Battle for the Golden Egg in Oxford, dramatically won by Ole Miss 17-10, Brian Lee walked out of the “Doc” Knight Field House and looked out over the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where he had kicked for the last time.

The Citronelle, Alabama, senior had just become the all-time leading scorer in Ole Miss football history, and an interesting four-year career was worth a few moments of quiet reflection after a rough and raucous few hours of intense arch-rival football.

Brian Lee’s name now topped the list of those who put points on the scoreboard and record book for the Ole Miss Rebels, which spanned a century of football at the time.

“We had stayed on the field for a long time after the game,” Lee said, remembering the moment, “and after we went into the field house and changed my clothes, I went back and stood there for only a few minutes.”

The Rebels had one game left and that would be a 13-0 victory in Memphis’ Liberty Bowl vs. Air Force on New Year’s Eve, but that was the icing on the cake of the 9-3 season. It was the Egg Bowl victory that meant so much and would never be forgotten.

Lee’s last point total was 207 for his four years. He had passed the man who kicked the four seasons ahead of him – Bryan Owen with 206 points from 1985-88. That’s because kickers are normally at the top or near the top of a program’s scorecard.

Even now the lead is still for Gary Wunderlich (2014-17) with 350 points. Seven of the top eight scorers in Ole Miss’s football history are place kickers.

The exception? The player Brian Lee passed eight years after that 1992 season ran back Deuce McAllister and his 246 points from 1997-2000.

“Deuce scored a lot of touchdowns,” Lee chuckled a little and said. Lee is currently No. 8 on the list.

But it wasn’t always easy for Lee throughout his four seasons. A solid freshman campaign unfortunately led to a dismal second season. From a made field goal against Tulane in Oxford on the last Saturday of September 1990, Lee missed every field goal attempt until New Years Day 1991.

“With the 30-year advantage in hindsight, I’d say 100 percent mentally,” Lee said of his sophomore troubles.

But on January 1, 1991, things changed—not necessarily for the team, but for Brian Lee.

Lee’s 51-yard field goal that day was the only point for Ole Miss in a 35-3 Gator Bowl loss to Michigan. And when Lee and the Rebels rolled into New Orleans to meet Tulane in the 1991 season opener, he would be the best he’d ever been that day.

His 5-for-5 field goal led the Rebels to a 22-3 victory over the Green Wave at the Superdome. “That was a great day,” Lee said recently. “I really haven’t thought about that for a long time.” And the 51-yard field goal in the Gator Bowl 30 years ago?

“I can’t believe that record still stands,” Lee said of the longest field goal in that bowl’s history, which started in 1946. “But I think if it’s only played once a year, there are fewer chances .” One of the more unusual aspects of his career is that between his sophomore and junior seasons, the NCAA reduced the width of goal posts from high school width to NFL width. His last with the old wide goalposts was the 51-yarder against Michigan. His first game with the narrower goalposts was the day he made five against Tulane. Lee remains proud that he not only played for the late Billy Brewer, but that the veteran head coach, who spent a lot of time coaching special teams, continued to support him through thick and thin. “Coach Brewer, to his credit, has tried a little bit of everything,” Lee said of his coach’s efforts to get him through the second dip. “He was always supportive. Sometimes it would be a pep talk, and sometimes it would be to stay away and let me figure it out. Sometimes he would be stricter like ‘Get with it.’ He stayed with me, and “I don’t know if I would have. I will always owe a huge debt to Coach Brewer because I believed I could do it.” The era Lee played in was quite successful for Ole Miss Football. There were two nine-win seasons and one eight-win season, along with three bowling appearances. Another Tulane moment was huge for the 8-4 team in its first season. Ole Miss was behind the Superdome 28-25 when the clock ran out. Lee thought he might be sent off for an tying field goal, and there was no overtime until a few years later. But Brewer chose to keep the charge on the field, and quarterback John Darnell linked up with tight end Rich Gebbia on a 24-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left in the game. The final score was 32-28 and the Rebels had literally snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in dramatic fashion. Those teams’ ties remain strong, and part of it has to do with what they’ve been through. Winning helped, but Lee’s first year coming home to Vanderbilt was the day Chucky Mullins got injured. Mullins lived another year and a half after that, but died on May 6, 1991,





that was between the Michigan game in the Gator Bowl and the Tulane game when Lee kicked five field goals.

“We weren’t really a star-driven group (in those seasons),” Lee said. “There were a lot of emotional things that put us all on the same page.”

Since finishing at Ole Miss, Lee earned an MBA degree in Memphis while kicking for the former arena team, the Memphis Pharaohs. He lived in Atlanta for several years, but for the past four years he lived with his wife Amy and 16-year-old son Watson, a high school student, in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood. Lee’s parents, Ronnie and Linda, are in Alabama, as are his youngest brother Steven and his family. Middle brother Russ and family live in Hattiesburg.

When the Rebels kick off against Tulane on ESPN2 on Saturday night, Brian Lee will be thinking of many things from his time with Ole Miss—especially the day he scored those five field goals to help lift the Rebels to victory. For him personally, it was an important day to get back on track, only halfway through his four years as a rebel.

“I still had to come to terms with that even with that one brand in the Gator Bowl that was just one swing of the leg. I may still have kicked my last one, and I may not get a chance to do this again to do,” he said with a clear reflection in his voice. “You stare that right in your face and you think maybe you’re just backing up and staying here to get your degree. I’ve come to terms with the fact that I could do it. I could handle that if I had to .”

But he didn’t have to, and a few years later he topped the scoreboard, and still ranks among the best kickers ever qualified for the Ole Miss Rebels.