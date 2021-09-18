‘Dhoni as a mentor is the best thing that could happen in Indian cricket’

“There can be no better mentor than Mahendra Singh Dhoni when it comes to young players, who are a bit introverted and need someone to guide them as they try to express themselves on the pitch,” said former India opener Virender Sehwag .

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli, right, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, center, and Jasprit Bumrah before the ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, in Edgbaston, on June 4, 2017. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been a captain of bowlers in white ball cricket and his presence as a team mentor for the T20 World Cup will greatly benefit Jasprit Bumrah and Co, believes former India opener Virender Sehwag.

India’s Board of Control for Cricket recently appointed Dhoni Team India’s mentor for the mega event.

“I am very pleased that MS has accepted the offer to be the team mentor for the T20 World Cup. I know that many people want MS to return to the mainstream of Indian cricket and it is best to become a mentor tied up as a mentor.” Sehwag said.

Sehwag, who has played alongside Dhoni for a decade, knew his core strength as captain of the limited-over format.

“As a goalkeeper, MS was exceptional with his understanding of field placements and this is something that will help the bowling unit in this World Cup. The bowlers can pick his brain and get useful tips on how to plan against a batsman,” the explosive opener from back in the day said.

For Sehwag, there can be no better ‘mentor’ than Dhoni when it comes to young players, who are a bit introverted and need someone to guide them as they try to express themselves on the pitch.

“There are always players on an international side who are shy and hesitant to go up to their skipper and engage in a cricket conversation. MS has always been someone who is easily approachable and also a perfect problem solver for youngsters.”

While the BCCI has announced the 15-man squad with three reserves, Sehwag believes that with ICC giving a window to change teams until October 10, there could still be room for some high-achievers who missed the bus.

“100 percent! We have about seven games left for the teams. That means you still have a platform to perform and those who are on the edge can still impress the Indian selectors who are watching the tournament closely. keep an eye on.

“Since ICC allows a window to switch teams, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are some changes to the original squad,” said the Nawab of Najafgarh.

Speaking of Virat Kohli, Sehwag said Kohli owes at least one IPL trophy to Bangalore because he enjoys such a huge following.

“IPL is important to any captain, but I think more for Virat than for his huge fan base; everyone wants Virat to win a trophy for the Bangalore franchise. If not several times, then at least once in his tenure as captain ,” the 42-year-old said.

“This has been a strange year off the field because of the pandemic and who knows, maybe it will be a different year for Bangalore than previous seasons and they are going to win the trophy,” Sehwag said.

Like that last edition of the IPL in the UAE, Sehwag again feels that Mumbai and Delhi are favorites to win the tournament.

“Since the second half has shifted to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, I think Delhi and Mumbai will again be favorites and the five-time champions will be ahead,” he said.

He thinks the pitches in the UAE will be slower and so Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore could have some trouble.

Chennai’s average score in India was 201 during the first stage, but I think when it comes to UAE tracks, they would be a bit underpowered. If I had to pick one team, it would be Mumbai.”

He said that after such a long gap, it could take Chennai “a few more matches” to settle down and get into the groove.

When asked which players to look out for in the next four weeks, Sehwag designated four batters.

“My first choice will be Ishan Kishan, followed by Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. I will be keeping a close eye on these four. I have enjoyed Devdutt’s percussion and if I had to pick one of the four, he would be my man Who knows ,,If he does well, he could be drafted as that Indian top order for the T20 World Cup,’ he added.