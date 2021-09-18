Dartmouth beats GNB Voc-Tech football and improves to 2-0

NEW BEDFORD When GNB Voc-Tech added Dartmouth to its football schedule this fall, head coach Justin Cruz knew it was going to be a challenge.

After all, he played football there before graduating in 2009.

The Dartmouth Indians are a great soccer team, said Cruz, a former three-sport athlete at Dartmouth High. When they are good they are really good and when they are bad they are still good because of their consistency. That’s what I’ve been trying to tell our boys all week. We have to practice perfectly and how we play in practice is what would ultimately be the result in the game. We had to play perfectly to be in this game.

They played perfectly there and they got us.

In his first game as head coach against his alma mater, Cruzs Bears stayed with Dartmouth for the first half, trailing just 14-0, but the visitors retreated in the second half to walk out of Jeffrey E. Riley Stadium on Friday night with a 35-0 non-league win.

I think they are a very good team, Cruz said. I said this to these guys: when you play against a team like Dartmouth, you have to play four quarters perfectly. It was 14-0 at half time and were still in a football game and they will play perfectly four quarters of football and they have some very talented young men running the ball hard, coming off the ball and blocking well. That is a very solid, well composed football team.

In just two games, Dartmouth has already matched its Fall 2 (2-3) win tally, scoring the first two opponents a combined 70-0.

During Fall’s second season, we knew it was going to be a good time to go into this season because we’ve worked really hard, said Dartmouth senior JJ Esterlin.

The Dartmouth defense kept the Bears just 84 yards from total offense after limiting Bishop Stang to 89 yards in Week 1.

Coach (Mike) Martin and Coach (Justin) Zexter really got the defense going, said Dartmouth head coach Rick White. We tried to add points offensively, but the defense has been out for the last few weeks, not giving up points and really running to the football and playing physically and playing their orders.

We must continue to build. Was lucky enough to be able to blitz a few times and mix the covers. Here too you do that with an experienced team. Spring really helped us with that.

After Voc-Tech was able to move the ball a little bit on the first two possession of the game, the Dartmouth defense stood the rest of the way, putting the Bears in third and long situations and forcing a few turnovers. Voc-Tech only hit four first downs in the game and never got any closer than Dartmouth’s 32-yard line, coming on the final run of the game.

Their defense is playing well, Cruz said. They play their responsibilities. They play them well. They have a few guys who want to go out and punch, so they’re a tough defense. We struggled a bit with that.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dartmouth’s attack added another dimension this week with the return of Esterlin, who missed the first game with a hamstring injury.

It’s been bugging me for a while, so to be here and get this W, it feels great, said Esterlin. The team without me is already very good. They have Ethan Marques, Will Kelly and a good line and good receivers. I also add some more.

Esterlin carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 102 yards and scored Dartmouths first touchdown on a 46-yard sweep down the left sideline.

Hes had a hamstring problem all preseason. We’ve been trying to get him healthy for the past three weeks, White said. He ran hard today, so he’s ready to go. He is now in top form. He is very strong. We hoped he would play a breakthrough tonight. He chewed on the bit to play.

Esterlin, senior quarterback Will Kelly and senior running back Ethan Marques combined 223 rushing yards for all Dartmouths and scored five touchdowns together.

If you get Esterlin and Marques going, you’ve got Kelly as that three-headed monster, White said. That’s what we relied on.

Kelly scored three touchdowns for the second game in a row when he finished with 14 carries for 89 yards and scored on runs of 20, 21 and 6 yards.

It’s the experience, White said. He is an accomplished quarterback. He’s been running it for four years now. He does a good job with his last and hes fast on the edge. If he goes, we go.

Marque’s 4-yard touchdown running through the middle of the Voc-Techs defense to open the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.

They have some good skill guys, said White of GNB Voc-Tech. They have some good guys up front and they have good speed. They moved the ball towards us early on, but we were able to force them into third and long and pointy situations. They have improved a lot since the spring. They didn’t win any games in the spring. This football team is going to win a number of matches this year.

WHAT IT MEANS: With the win, Dartmouth improves to 2-0 and visits the unbeaten Old Rochester (2-0) next Friday. We need to improve, White said. Next week we have Rochester. The loss drops the Bears to 1-1. They will face Fairhaven (1-1) next Friday.

SOUTHCOASTVARSITY PLAYER OF THE GAME: Esterlin proved to be another threat to Dartmouth by rushing over 100 yards and scoring the teams that open the touchdown to set the tone.

WHITE FACE CRUZ: He’s one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached. I knew he would be a coach from day 1. The children are drawn to him. He worked in my camp in Dartmouth when he was younger and the little kids gravitated to him. Whatever he said, they were on every word. He has that gift. Were really happy that he went into education and that he became a great teacher and coach. We don’t have enough guys like Justin Cruz teaching and coaching anymore. He is a great asset to the community.

CRUZ ON PLAYING DARTMOUTH: I was able to talk to them before the game against all the guys I played for. It’s always good to play them and it’s always scary to know you have to play perfectly, but that’s football. It always gets things right. I look forward to next year and years to come. It’s a nice yardstick. It would have been nice to shock everyone, but it was still a good experience.

LARGE CROWD: GNB Voc-Tech track coach Mark Thornhill, who announced the match, said it was the biggest crowd he has seen in his 36 years.

TWO TURNOVERS: Dartmouth senior Baron Dutra singled out GNB Voc-Tech senior quarterback Cam Lynch in the second quarter. Dartmouth senior William Chau recovered a third-quarter fumble to set up his teams’ last touchdown.

REMARKS: Dartmouth sophomore Louie Freitas missed a 44-yard field goal attempt as time passed in the first half.

DARTMOUTH 35, GNB VOC-TECH 0

DARMOUTH;7;7;7;14 35

GNB VOC-TECH;0;0;0;0 0

To score

First quarter

D: JJ Esterlin 46 run (Oliver Taradash kick), 5:55′

Second quarter

D: Will Kelly 20 run (Oliver Taradash kick), 10:38′

third quarter

D: Will Kelly 21 run (Oliver Taradash kick), 7:57′

Fourth quarter

D: Ethan Marques 4 run (Oliver Taradash kick), 11:55′

D: Will Kelly run 6 (Oliver Taradash kick), 9:48′

Individual stats

Rushing D: Ethan Marques 9-32-1, Will Kelly 14-89-3, 15-102-1; VT: Joher Cacho 10-25, Cam Lynch 9-8, Joseph Brightman 1-3, Avery Sylvia 1-1.

Passing D: Will Kelly 1-4-21; VT: Cam Lynch 4-8-42-1.

Receiving D: Ethan Marques 1-21; VT: Aziz Ba 2-11, Avery Sylvia 1-22, Joher Cacho 1-9.