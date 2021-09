With three seconds to spare Field hockey team records dramatic victory

Published: Sep 18. 2021 08:00

The game certainly looked like it was heading for extra time. As the final seconds ticked away, Izzy Butler scored to send the Newtown High Schools field hockey team to a thrilling 2-1 victory over visiting Trumbull in the September 11 season opener at Blue & Gold Stadium. Summer Harrell helped make the tie-break tall. Newtown broke the ice just 56 seconds into the fourth quarter when Morgan Melillo set up Regan Schoen in a penalty corner. Shoen’s shot bounced through defenders and landed in the back of the cage. Trumbull got the equalizer with 7:03 remaining to set the stage for Butler’s exploits. Newtown Coach Ellen Goyda was pleased with the collective effort as the Nighthawks took a win against a tough nonconference opponent to kick off the campaign. I’m really just proud of everyone. It was a great FCIAC team and we didn’t give up and I’m happy about that, said Goyda. Newtown goalkeeper Cailyn Sullivan and the back line gave the Eagles a hard time throughout the game. Maddy Twitchell and Katelyn Zaniewski played a solid defense, as did Erin Shah, who did a good job of flagging Trumbull’s standout goalscorer Kayla Barbagallo, the coach noted. Harrell, a midfielder, was strong defensively and in supporting the attackers, Goyda added. Despite the success, the Nighthawks still have a lot of work to do. Were a little out of shape. We have some conditioning to do, but I’m proud of them, Goyda said. Newtown will have some time to build up its stamina with a period of more than a week free from gameplay. The Hawks will be Monday, September 20, when Mamaroneck, NY visits Blue & Gold at 4:30 p.m. for another potentially challenging test. The South-West Conference action kicks off on Wednesday, September 22, when the NHS visits Masuk van Monroe at 6:30pm. Sports editor Andy Hutchison can be reached at [email protected] Izzy Butler controls the ball in Newtown’s 2-1 win over Trumbull at the Blue & Gold Stadium on September 11. Butler had the match winner with just three seconds left. Bee Photos, Hutchison Maddy Twitchell rushes onto the field with the ball as Katelyn Zaniewski (No. 13) and Trumbull players look on. Reagan Schoen (No. 20) and Shannon Kelleher defend against Trumbull. Shannon Kelleher, right, fighting for control of the ball.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newtownbee.com/09182021/with-three-seconds-to-spare-field-hockey-team-pulls-out-dramatic-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos