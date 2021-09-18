Pickleball’s popularity is growing across the county

A number of people play pickleball on courts in Arisaig, NS (Submitted by Pat Morrison – image credits)

Like many pickleball players before him, Pat Morrison’s interest in the sport was sparked by asking a simple question, “What’s that?”

Eight years ago, while drinking coffee with a friend in a cafe in Halifax, he was told about a game that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

A few days later he played for the first time.

“The next day I was at the sporting goods store to buy my first paddle,” said Morrison, 64, now the vice president of Pickleball Nova Scotia. “And the rest is history.”

Pickleball has been called the fastest growing sport in North America. But don’t let the quirky name fool you: it’s a serious sport that more and more Nova Scotians are picking up.

And if you’ve ever felt the satisfaction of getting a serve or dunking the whiffle-like ball in the opposing team’s “kitchen” in the non-volley zone at the front of the field, you probably already know why the sports are so addictive.

Morrison said Pickleball Nova Scotia had about 200 registered members just three years ago. That has increased to nearly 900 this year.

But the actual number of players in the province is likely much higher, as not everyone is a registered member, he said.

Throughout the province, there are dedicated pickleball courts similar to a badminton court, while communities set up their own clubs and organizations.

Lines have also been painted on existing tennis courts, although Morrison admits that the sport’s popularity has surpassed tennis in some areas, so much so that some are being permanently converted to pickleball courts.

The craze even prompted a resident of Hammonds Plains, NS, to build a regulated pickleball court in their own backyard.

Part of the appeal of sports is its wide accessibility, Morrison said. It has a low impact, is fairly easy to learn, requires minimal equipment and is welcome for players of all skill levels.

Because of this, the vast majority of pickleball players sometimes referred to as “picklers” are over the age of 55.

“It’s a very social game, and I think that’s really one of the things that drives the older players to the sport because it opens up a brand new community of friends and even family,” Morrison said, adding that his organization includes. in the nineties.

“It’s something that’s great for the mental health and well-being of the aging population.”

While the sport of paddle boarding is fairly new to many in the county, its history dates back to more than half a century in Washington state.

After playing golf one summer day in 1965, Congressman Joel Pritchard and businessman Bill Bell returned home to Bainbridge Island, Wash.

The property had an old badminton court. Pritchard and Bell searched for badminton gear, but couldn’t find a full set of rackets. They improvised and started playing with ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

Winter Travelers Picked Up Paddles in the U.S.

Many Nova Scotian seniors were introduced to the sport while traveling to warmer southern states during the winter months, Morrison said.

Ian MacDonald is one of those hibernators.

He picked up the sport in Florida in 2016 and brought it back to his home community of Arisaig, NS, a village of about 300 people in the Northumberland Strait.

The community now regularly attracts more than 100 picklers from all over Antigonish County to the two-year-old pickleball park and indoor track at the community center.

While it’s especially popular among the area’s older population, it’s a sport that brings people of all ages and all walks of life together, MacDonald said.

“We see grandchildren playing with their grandparents. That’s not common at all,” said the 68-year-old, who retired six years ago after working abroad as a petroleum engineer.

Pickleball arouses the interest of the youth

Morrison said younger Nova Scotians have shown an increasing interest in taking part in tournaments across the country in recent years as they are introduced to the sport and see the potential to play at a professional level.

He agreed that it’s not uncommon to see people of similar skill levels playing against each other, despite age differences of sometimes decades.

“There are a lot of people who go out and play with relatives who may not have had much in common in the past,” he said. “It’s a way to bring many age groups together to share stories and share good times.”

Morrison predicts that the rate at which pickleball is growing will not slow down anytime soon.

“We see both a natural growth of the sport and a push created by the organized clubs that will be driven towards a younger target audience over time,” Morrison said.

“It’s no longer just seen as a sport for the elderly.”

