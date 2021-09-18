Pakistan fights isolation as cricket host after New Zealand withdrawal | Cricket News





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani cricket began to face the biggest fears on Saturday, with the national side staring at a new era of isolation from hosting international matches after New Zealand left its tour, citing a security risk.

The Blackcaps canceled their first Pakistani series in 18 years with Wellington’s support on Friday, just before the first one-day international was set to kick off in Rawalpindi.

The decision has shaken cricket-mad Pakistan as the country still recovers from the 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore, which left six players injured.

Already struggling to convince foreign teams to go on tour, Pakistan was forced to play home games in neutral venues, mainly in the UAE after the attack.

The decision raised a generation of cricket fans who had never attended a live match.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former international cricketing hero, and the Pakistan Cricket Board will now have to work overtime to avoid another period of exile.

“With the administration they now have at the PCB and how closely linked to the Prime Minister, there will be a real pressure to ensure that they have to play in a neutral venue as little as possible,” cricket writer Osman Samiuddin said. AFP.

Their first task will be to convince England to decide on Sunday whether to send their men’s and women’s teams to Pakistan next month for a scheduled tour.

Those tours will be followed by a series against the West Indies in December and Australia’s first visit since 1998 in February next year.

“England probably won’t tour now. Australia… probably won’t come either. So that’s going to be a hit,” said Samiuddin.

“And also for fans, they are just getting used to going back to big games again, so the prospect of that being taken away will hurt.”

The PCB bled $200 million in losses during the country’s cricket exile.

Now, in addition to upcoming tours, bids to host six international events, including the World Cup and Champion’s Trophy between 2024-31, could also be under threat.

Former players say holding international cricket in Pakistan is the top priority.

“All cricketers are at the PCB and we need to find ways to avoid further isolation, for the sake of our next generations,” former captain Rashid Latif told AFP.

New Zealand is said to have been the most prominent team to have played in Pakistan in over a decade.

Pakistan has only hosted South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since the 2009 attacks.

Ex-player Naushad Ali said his country needs to restore the confidence of the cricketing world.

“Pakistan will have to prove that New Zealand’s decision was wrong and I think that alone will bring them sympathy,” Ali said.

“We must not give up our hosting rights and must lobby other countries.”

But former captain Shahid Afridi believes they have sacrificed a lot over the years and deserve “a better deal”.

“We’ve done more than enough for them,” he said.

“We toured England and New Zealand last year despite fears of a pandemic and we want them to answer that.”

