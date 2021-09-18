Rancho Cucamongas Revenue Proves Precious Against JSerra Football – San Bernardino Sun





RANCHO CUCAMONGA It’s a long trip from South Orange County to Rancho Cucamonga on a Friday afternoon, so the JSerra football team arrived hungry. That hunger was satisfied by taking the football away from their hosts. The Lions (2-2) forced four of their five first-half turnovers, including two returned for touchdowns en route to a 48-28 win over RanchoCucamonga in a nonleague game. The turnovers were a big part of JSerra building a 41-7 lead in the second quarter, as the Lions also scored touchdowns on four of six first-half possessions. Our defense has played well this year, even against Centennial, said Lions coach Scott McKnight. Tonight we received the revenue and we did a good job taking advantage of that revenue. RanchoCucamongas’ demise started in just three plays when a botched snap resulted in Joey Torrez returning the fumble 23 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars’ third possession resulted in the interception of Xavier Washington by Luke Monson. Three plays later, Dylan Mills found Josh Jornadal for a 23-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead in less than five minutes into the game. RanchoCucamonga (2-2) showed it could move the ball if it wasn’t turned around, and responded with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Lopez to cut the deficit in half. What happened next was an attack from JSerra and 27 straights. Mills surreptitiously scored to finish off a 41-yard drive, a Cougars lost fumble led to a 48-yard drive ending a Zach Pua touchdown, Hugo Hart returned a 35-yard interception for an touchdown and Mills threw another touchdown pass to Jornadal in fourth-place-and-goal to make it 41-7 with 4:51 left before halftime. It started right away, Cougars coach Brian Hildebrand said of the turnovers. That was also a problem against Norco and we enforced it. Washington finished with 335 yards passing, but also threw three interceptions, one of which came in the bottom half. The Cougars tried to make a comeback in the second half and narrow the deficit to 41-21 by the end of the third quarter. But Washington also threw a red zone interception in the third quarter and a 25-yard touchdown run by JSerras Kamar Gabourel essentially sealed the game with a 48-21 lead with 10:06 to play in the game. I said to the kids: if we shut them out in the second half, we can win the game,” said Hildebrand. Were a young team and start 10 sophomores. Hats off to JSerra. It’s all about what we do. Were a capable team. McKnight feels there is definitely something his Lions can take in the future. It gives us confidence that we can take the road against a good team and win a game, he said.

