Tennis: Raducanu’s grandmother wanted her to quit after health fears at Wimbledon, Tennis News & Top Stories





LONDON (AFP) – The newly crowned grandmother of the US Open Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to retire from tennis in July – so concerned about her health after breathing difficulties forced her to withdraw from her Wimbledon match of the last 16. The 88-year-old Romanian told The Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s health is “more important (than wealth or fame)”. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father Ian (son of Niculina) nor Chinese mother Renee followed the advice and went through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu – known to Emma as “Mamiya”, a Romanian expression of affection for grandmothers – is close to her granddaughter. She would receive Emma twice a year in Bucharest in her apartment, while she would come to the family’s home in England to care for her granddaughter and tell stories about Romania. However, she was so concerned for Emma after she pulled out of her clash with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon that she dared to talk about retirement with Raducanu’s parents. “I asked her parents if she should stop playing tennis,” Raducanu told the newspaper after they tracked her down at her home in Bucharest. “Because what if something happened to Emma? Her health is more important (than wealth or fame). “The course she played that day had a roof over it because it was raining, and she felt like she couldn’t breathe.” However, in last Saturday’s US Open final (September 11), it was the grandmother, not the granddaughter, who faltered. “The night she won the US Open (Raducanu beat fellow teen Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3), I couldn’t watch because my heart couldn’t take it,” she said. “I said to myself, ‘This game is going to be very difficult,’ so I decided not to watch it. “I didn’t hear the news until the next day and I was very happy that she was strong and healthy, and that her mind was healthy too – especially after what happened the last time (at Wimbledon). “When I spoke to my son, I was happy for him. “He would have been so disappointed if she had lost after all the work and resources they put into this.” Niculina says she has so far resisted telling her neighbors and friends what her Canadian-born granddaughter had accomplished. “Of course I’m very proud of her,” she said. “But I’ve never told anyone that I’m the grandmother of a Grand Slam champion. “I’m a very humble woman and I don’t want people to think I’m bragging. If Emma sets her mind to it, she’ll understand. She was always a fighter.”

