Area roundup: Lewiston field hockey rules out Edward Little





LEWISTON Reese Maynard scored a goal and set up another to help the Lewiston field hockey team beat Edward Little 3-0 in a rivalry stalemate Friday night. Ceci Miller and Siara Laliberte also scored for the Blue Devils (3-2), while Jayden Blais had an assist and goalkeeper Kim McLaughlin stopped six shots. Kasey Smith made five saves for the Red Eddies (0-4). WINTHROP 2, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Izzy Folsom and Maddie Perkins each scored a goal in the second half as the undefeated Ramblers inflicted the Falcons’ first loss of the season in Winthrop. Winthrop goalkeepers Madison Weymouth and Ellie Folsom made seven saves together. OAK HILL 5, TESTAR 1: Julie Mooney scored a couple of goals in The Raiders’ victory over the Rebels in Wales. Oak Hill’s Mia Valliere, Cassie Steckino and Olivia Staggs each scored goals, with assists from Lexi Pelkey, Staggs and Brianna Dumais. Raiders goalkeeper Sierra Lane made seven saves. The Rebels’ Leah Kimball scored a goal and was assisted by Natasha Mason. LAKE AREA 5, POLAND 0: Abby Elsaesser scored three goals two unassisted to lead the Lakers (3-2) past the Knights (1-4) in Naples. Sadie Terrell added a goal and an assist. Kylie Myers also scored and Emily Reardon had an assist. Reiyn Hart needed only one save before the shutout. Emma Moreau stopped nine shots for Poland. LISBON 4, HAL-DALE 3: Laura Mockler scored twice, including the winning goal, for the Greyhounds in their victory over the Bulldogs in Lisbon. Amelia Mooney had a goal and an assist for Lisbon, while Kayla Cooper had a goal. Greyhounds goalkeeper Maria Levesque made seven saves. Averi Baker scored twice for Hall-Dale and Emma Soule had one. Kelsey Cormier made six saves in the loss. CONY 4, MT. BLUE 0: Mallory Audette and Abby Morrill each scored two goals to lead the Rams to victory over the Cougars at Farmington. Madison Veilleux has two assists, while Maci Freeman and Sierra Prebit have added assists for Cony (3-2). Taylor Prebit had eight saves to earn the shutout for Cony. Ella Mayhew had six saves for Mt Blue (3-2). BOYS FOOTBALL

EDWARD LITTLE 4, LEAVITT 0: Campbell Cassidy scored two goals and Mohamed Adow and Jack Thompson each added one in the Red Eddies’ victory over the Hornets in Turner. Thompson, Josh Lavigne Wesley Clements each assisted Edward Little (4-1). Red Eddies goalkeeper Eli St. Laurent made four saves and Edward Little defeated the Hornets 17-4. OAK HILL 6, DIRIGO 1: Ethan Vattaso and goals from Patrick Strout each scored two goals in the Raiders’ victory over the Cougars at Dixfield. The Raiders jumped out to a 4-1 lead at halftime. Dirigo’s Hunter Berry scored the only goal for his team. Oak Hill’s Fernando Dovalle and Jordan Castonguay each added a goal. Case Fessenden stopped 7 of 8 shots for Oak Hill. HAL-DALE 2, spruce mountain 0: Camden Adams and Andrew Guiou each scored to help the Bulldogs pass the Phoenix in Jay. Jackson Leach held onto the win and made three saves. Hall-Dale defeated Spruce Mountain 14-3 and led 9-2 in corners. RANGELEY 5, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Chase Carmichael and Anthony Whittier each scored twice for the Lakers (2-0-1) in a win over the Lions (1-1) at Rangeley. Keegan Donegan got the other goal. Logan Hoffman (six saves) and Tyler Wilson (four) shared goalkeeping duties for GPCS. BUCKFIELD 2, WINTHROP 1: Two goals in the second half gave the Bucks (4-2) a win over the Ramblers (1-4) in Buckfield. Hunter Driscoll put Buckfield at 1-0 and Zach Shields scored the eventual winning goal. Seamus Keough had the assist for both goals. Iker Penniman scored an escape goal for Winthrop late in the second half. Penniman missed a penalty and Buckfield keeper Gavin Charest (eight saves) made a late dive save to seal a win for the Bucks. Jaxson August made six saves for Winthrop. GIRLS FOOTBALL

RANGELEY 14, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Breezy Quimby scored two goals and the Lakers (3-0) spread their score in a win over the Lions (0-2) at Rangeley. NS. DOMINIC 1, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Natalie Brocke scored on an assist from Avery Gravel to lift the Saints (1-3) to a win over the Hawks (0-5) in Hiram. YORK 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0:Chloe Bourque scored on a free kick from 25 yards in the first half, and the Wildcats (3-2) knocked out the Patriots (2-3) in Gray. Isabelle Ross stopped eight shots for Gray-New Gloucester. VOLLEY-BALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, LEWISTON 1:Emma Rothrock hit 22 for 23 in the serve to help the Panthers (1-3) beat the Blue Devils (0-4) in Yarmouth. Rothrock also had nine aces and two digs. North Yarmouth Academy won the first set 25-9 and Lewiston won the second set 26-24. It’s the Blue Devils’ first-ever set win. NYA then took the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-6. Madilyn Onorato was 18 for 19 on serve for NYA and had five aces and 11 kills. Maddy Vaillancourt finished with five aces, eight assists and one dig, Bella Moulton had three kills and Jessica Merrill had four digs, two aces and two assists. Abi Beaucage was serving 18 for 19 for the Blue Devils with six aces, five digs and two kills. Sage Cormier had seven digs, seven kills, three aces and two blocks. Maddie Oliveira provided six assists, while Theresa Shaw had five digs and two kills. Audri Hilts went on to serve 6 for 7 with two aces and one kill. In junior varsity action, NYA won 2-1 (25-14, 22-25, 15-7). ” Previous Lisbon plunges into Mountain Valley Next one ” Poland overcomes injury, beats Belfast in first game of the season filed under:

