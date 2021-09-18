Sports
Neeraj Chopras Olympic Spear, Miniature Ram Mandir PM Modi’s Bidding Gifts
Font size:
New Delhi: Starting this year, the government will be auctioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday gifts, including Neeraj Chopra’s spear from the Tokyo Olympics, boxing gloves Lovlina Borgohains and shuttler PV Sindhus badminton racket.
The e-auction, which is open until October 7, 2021, will offer approximately 1,330 souvenirs. The most expensive item is Chopra’s spear, opening at Rs 1 crore, while the least is a small decorative elephant, base priced at Rs 200, according to to a press release from the Press Information Office.
Proceeds from the auction will go to the Namami Gange Project, a conservation mission focused on the “effective pollution control…and rejuvenation of the National River Ganga”.
The Ministry of Culture had announced the list of items to be auctioned on Twitter on Friday, PM Modi’s 71st birthday.
.@MinOfCultureGoI organizes e-auction of gifts and souvenirs received by Prime Minister arearendramodi, from 17 Sept.
To participate in the e-Auction visit https://t.co/WsovnD8Pon between September 17 and October 7, 2021
Read: https://t.co/motK6O345e pic.twitter.com/Dtja3uubUi
— PIB India (@PIB_India) September 16, 2021
Sports equipment used during the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympic athletes dominated the list this year.
Hockey sticks signed by the men’s and women’s teams and the badminton rackets of Paralympic gold medalist Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar and silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj are among the items up for grabs. So are the spear of gold medalist Sumit Antil and the sniper glasses of gold medalist Manish Narwhal.
price tags
According to the website www.pmmmentos.gov.in, bids on Neeraj Chopras’ spear had risen to Rs 10 crore by the time this report was published.
Silver medalist Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves, for which the opening bid was Rs 80 lakh, were also up to Rs 10 crore.
Sumit Antils spear was bid Rs 3 crore while PV Sindhus racket was Rs 2.02 crore. The women’s team hockey stick and an orange colored Angavastra (cotton cloth) were each bid Rs 1 crore.
Items that received bids in excess of Rs 50 lakh included Pramod Bhagats badminton racket (Rs 90 lakh), Krishna Nagars racket (Rs 90 lakh), men’s hockey stick (Rs 80 lakh) and silver Paralympic medalist Yogesh Khatuniya’s discus (Rs 50 million).
Items yet to get their first bid included stoles signed by the Tokyo Paralympics and Olympics team, priced at Rs 90 lakh each, and the fence used by Bhavani Devi, the first Indian woman to ever qualify for the Olympics which was priced at Rs 60 lakh.
A t-shirt of gunner Manish Narwhal, who won a gold medal at the Paralympics, received a bid of Rs 20.1 lakh, while that of air rifle gunner Avani Lekhara and table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won gold and silver medals respectively at the De 2020 Paralympic Games were yet to receive bids. The base price for these items is Rs 15 lakh.
Other items on sale
Aside from the sporting goods, there were several other expensive items on the list. A wooden replica of Kedarnath Temple, a prominent pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, costs Rs 10 lakh. The replica was donated to the Prime Minister by Satpal Maharaj, the Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand.
A replica of the Badrinath Temple is priced at Rs 5 lakh.
A framed statue of the Tirupati Balaji received a bid of Rs 9 lakh, while a wooden replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple in a glass box received a bid of Rs 3 lakh. A souvenir of Lord Krishna donated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a bid of Rs 5 lakh.
All prices are subject to change as the auction continues until October 7th.
(Edited by Manasa Mohan)
Subscribe to our channels at YouTube & Telegram
Why news media is in crisis and how to solve it
India needs even more free, fair, disconnected and questioned journalism as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism shrinks and gives in to a primitive primetime spectacle.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To maintain journalism of this quality, smart and thinking people like you have to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
|
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/india/governance/neeraj-chopras-olympic-javelin-miniature-ram-mandir-pm-modis-gifts-you-can-bid-on/735653/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos