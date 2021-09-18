Neeraj Chopras Olympic Spear, Miniature Ram Mandir PM Modi’s Bidding Gifts

Font size:

New Delhi: Starting this year, the government will be auctioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday gifts, including Neeraj Chopra’s spear from the Tokyo Olympics, boxing gloves Lovlina Borgohains and shuttler PV Sindhus badminton racket.

The e-auction, which is open until October 7, 2021, will offer approximately 1,330 souvenirs. The most expensive item is Chopra’s spear, opening at Rs 1 crore, while the least is a small decorative elephant, base priced at Rs 200, according to to a press release from the Press Information Office.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Namami Gange Project, a conservation mission focused on the “effective pollution control…and rejuvenation of the National River Ganga”.

The Ministry of Culture had announced the list of items to be auctioned on Twitter on Friday, PM Modi’s 71st birthday.

.@MinOfCultureGoI organizes e-auction of gifts and souvenirs received by Prime Minister arearendramodi, from 17 Sept. To participate in the e-Auction visit https://t.co/WsovnD8Pon between September 17 and October 7, 2021 Read: https://t.co/motK6O345e pic.twitter.com/Dtja3uubUi — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 16, 2021

Sports equipment used during the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympic athletes dominated the list this year.

Hockey sticks signed by the men’s and women’s teams and the badminton rackets of Paralympic gold medalist Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar and silver medalist Suhas Yathiraj are among the items up for grabs. So are the spear of gold medalist Sumit Antil and the sniper glasses of gold medalist Manish Narwhal.

price tags

According to the website www.pmmmentos.gov.in, bids on Neeraj Chopras’ spear had risen to Rs 10 crore by the time this report was published.

Silver medalist Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves, for which the opening bid was Rs 80 lakh, were also up to Rs 10 crore.

Sumit Antils spear was bid Rs 3 crore while PV Sindhus racket was Rs 2.02 crore. The women’s team hockey stick and an orange colored Angavastra (cotton cloth) were each bid Rs 1 crore.

Items that received bids in excess of Rs 50 lakh included Pramod Bhagats badminton racket (Rs 90 lakh), Krishna Nagars racket (Rs 90 lakh), men’s hockey stick (Rs 80 lakh) and silver Paralympic medalist Yogesh Khatuniya’s discus (Rs 50 million).

Items yet to get their first bid included stoles signed by the Tokyo Paralympics and Olympics team, priced at Rs 90 lakh each, and the fence used by Bhavani Devi, the first Indian woman to ever qualify for the Olympics which was priced at Rs 60 lakh.

A t-shirt of gunner Manish Narwhal, who won a gold medal at the Paralympics, received a bid of Rs 20.1 lakh, while that of air rifle gunner Avani Lekhara and table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won gold and silver medals respectively at the De 2020 Paralympic Games were yet to receive bids. The base price for these items is Rs 15 lakh.

Other items on sale

Aside from the sporting goods, there were several other expensive items on the list. A wooden replica of Kedarnath Temple, a prominent pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, costs Rs 10 lakh. The replica was donated to the Prime Minister by Satpal Maharaj, the Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand.

A replica of the Badrinath Temple is priced at Rs 5 lakh.

A framed statue of the Tirupati Balaji received a bid of Rs 9 lakh, while a wooden replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple in a glass box received a bid of Rs 3 lakh. A souvenir of Lord Krishna donated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a bid of Rs 5 lakh.

All prices are subject to change as the auction continues until October 7th.

(Edited by Manasa Mohan)

