Volleyball for women closes non-conference slate with Sweep of West Virginia





Next game: at Rutgers 24-9-2021 | 19:00 MORGANTOWN, W.Va. No. 20 Penn State finished Friday night at the WVU Coliseum at the WVU Coliseum with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-20) win over West Virginia. The Lions improved to 7-3 with their seventh sweep of the season and second of the day. It was West Virginia’s first loss of the season, as it went 10-1. Included in the Mountaineers’ 10-0 start to the season was a sweep of Michigan in their only game against a Big Ten opponent. Penn State went 2-0 at the Mountaineer Invitational. The Lions defeated Robert Morris earlier in the day by scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-12. Joni Parker led all players with 11 kills and did so with a batting rate of .346. The player with six rotations hits .342 while averaging 3.67 kills/set this season. She has hit better than .300 in eight of the team’s ten games this season. Anastasiya Kudryashova took her first start of the season as an outside hitter and was close behind Parker with nine kills. No player in West Virginia had more than eight kills, as the Lions kept the Mountaineers at .083. Adanna Rollins remained a versatile player herself with six rotations, as she led all players with 10 digs in addition to six kills and two blocks. freshman Cassie Kuerschen sat firmly in the back row with five digs. In the middle, sophomore Allie Holland continued to improve in her first season as a starter for Penn State. She counted five blocks, including three solo stops. She was dominant against Robert Morris earlier in the day, hitting .688 with 11 kills and five blocks. Kaitlyn Hordo gave the Lions a strong duo up front with five kills and four blocks against West Virginia. The first set was the most competitive, though Penn State never fell behind. West Virginia tied the score at 15-15 and then again at 21-21. Kudryashova broke the tie with a kill and added another a few points later to put her team at 24-22. With Kuerschen on the service line, the Lions secured the set point on an offense by the Mountaineers. Penn State dominated in set two, leading a whopping 13 at 20-7 after three consecutive West Virginia offense errors. It was a team effort at the end of the set with four different players scoring the last five points. Kudryashova and Rollins had kills during that stretch, while Hord had a blockade. The Netherlands scored the 25epoint on a kill to put the Lions at 2-0 in the game. West Virginia was resilient in fighting back from an early 7-2 deficit to eventually tie set three at 13-13. A kill by Kudryashova got Penn State back on its feet and never relinquished the lead. Parker came through in the clutch late in the set with five kills in the last nine points for the Lions.

Kristen Lux led the Mountaineers with eight kills, while Adrian Ell finished with seven kills and five digs. Penn State improved to 30-0 all-time against West Virginia as the two teams faced each other for the first time since 2017. A trip to Rutgers awaits Penn State to open the Big Ten game. The Lions take on the Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. Friday at the Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC)

