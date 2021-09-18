Sports
What are Murray State’s football options? | Sport
I know we have a lot of Murray State alumni and Murray State fans in our area. Likewise, even if you’re not a Murray State fan, but just a casual fan of college sports, you need to ask the basic question: What’s happening in college football and the Ohio Valley Conference in particular?
As a Murray State alumnus, I have often said that Murray State is the Ohio Valley Conference.
The story goes that the OVC originated in 1941 when Murray State Athletic Director Roy Stewart formulated an idea to create a regional athletics conference. The idea was put on hold before World War II, but in 1948 Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Morehead, Louisville, and Evansville formed the Ohio Valley Conference.
Western Kentucky left the conference in 1982 and now Eastern Kentucky has left in 2021.
The move of Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State University to Division I football has left the OVC with the fundamental question of what to do in football?
It is rumored that Austin Peavy University is gearing up to also compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference and move up to Division I football. This departure means that the OVC has only six schools that play Football Championships Subdivision (FCS) or the formerly Division I AA football.
The question arises, what are Murray State and the OVC doing with football? There are many options on the table.
ADD FOOTBALL SCHOOL AND CONTINUE THE CONFERENCE
One option for Murray State is to stay where they are. The OVC has hired a search committee to try to find other FCS schools to participate in the conference.
One of the problems is that in the Conference’s geographic footprint, there aren’t many schools that play FCS football. The OVC could try to take over schools from other conferences, such as Western Illinois or Chattanooga.
ADD BASKETBALL SCHOOLS AND PARTICIPATE IN ANOTHER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
The OVC has added several schools in recent years, including Belmont and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. These are good schools, but they are like many other schools because they don’t play football.
The University of Southern Indiana is rumored to be eager to attend Division I basketball and other sports. However, USI does not have football.
One option for the OVC is to go ahead and add two or three other teams that don’t have football. Then they could get the OVC schools like Murray to participate in a football-only conference, like the Missouri Valley Conference.
MURRAY STATE BECOMES NON SCHOLARSHIP FOOTBALL
One option I’ve personally promoted that I don’t think Murray State will choose is to go to non-scholarship football. I’m a fan of schools like Butler and Morehead that have soccer teams but don’t spend a lot of money on soccer scholarships.
Morehead is a member of the OVC for all activities except their football which is non-scholarship. It competes in the Pioneer Football League – a conference that has non-scholarship programs only.
This would work if all other OVC schools considered joining as Morehead could then be on your schedule as a non-scholarship program. Interestingly, a nearby privately held soccer program is the university of our sportswriter Robert Augsdorfer Valparaiso University in northwestern Indiana.
I got to know some guys from the Valpo football team when I was a student there, Augsdorfer said. Overall, the players were happy to have the chance to put on the pads and compete in FCS college football for a few more years after high school before graduating and entering the workforce. When they graduate, it doesn’t necessarily mean their careers in football are over, as alumni have returned to the program as coaches or have gone on to coach elsewhere.
Making a football program unlisted is a huge financial win for the university they represent, as a football team guarantees about 100 students paying tuition, Augsdorfer continued. The players can still apply for academic scholarships and financial aid like any other regular student. In addition, you need to add income from ticket sales, TV deals with ESPN, sponsors, etc. for the athletic department. It’s the main reason I could see why schools kept their privately held soccer teams but disbanded other sports that used them to hand out scholarships, like men’s soccer or tennis. Soccer programs also offer students who are not on the team other opportunities, such as being a team manager or working in the press box with their campus media organizations. I learned a lot during my studies about Valpo football and I still apply it when I cover Madisonville North Hopkins or Hopkins County Central on Friday nights.
MURRAY MAY MOVE TO THE MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Murray State’s entire athletic program was almost on the verge of moving to the Missouri Valley Conference. While it’s not currently on the table, Murray State could make an effort to participate in this conference.
The MVC is a unique conference. It’s good basketball and would be good for basketball and the other sports for the Racers.
However, Missouri Valley football has to bring in schools from other conferences because many MVC schools simply don’t host football teams.
The decision of what to do with football and conference affiliations has many moving parts, not just for Murray State, but many other programs as well.
The decision on what to do with football and conference affiliations is a great one for fans to talk about. However, most fans, like myself, just don’t know all the inner workings of the money or spending with conference moves.
However, I have tremendous confidence in Murray State Athletic Director Kevin Saal and the future of Murray State Athletics, regardless of their association with the Conference.
|
