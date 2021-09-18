Temecula hockey players say rink needs repair, worry about future – Press Enterprise

Temecula athletes and others using the outdated concrete hockey rink at Ronald Reagan Sports Park say it is in urgent need of repair and worry that the city may close it by the end of the year.

Large cracks and growing holes in the concrete pose a risk to those using the rink, athletes said. It is especially dangerous for players in the Temecula Valley Inline Hockey Association, a youth league that practices and plays at the ice rink, and for residents to enjoy skateboarding, biking, lacrosse and other sports.

Residents, mainly families of the association, expressed their concerns at a Meeting of the Temecula Community Services Commissionin August. They called on the city to act immediately to avoid injuries by fully repairing and saving the ice rink. Temecula city officials said they have spent money to maintain the ice rink and have no plans to take it out of service.

Inline hockey coach Justin Moldenhauer stands near a recently repaired crack in the surface of the ice rink at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula on Monday, September 13, 2021. Members of the association and other groups say the rink needs to be repaired and are concerned it could be closed. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG)

Inline hockey players practice at the Ronald Reagan Sports Park rink in Temecula on Monday, September 13, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG)

An inline hockey player demonstrates how a skate can hit a crack in the surface of the rink at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula on Monday, September 13, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG)

Inline hockey players practice at the Ronald Reagan Sports Park rink in Temecula on Monday, September 13, 2021. The Temecula Valley Inline Hockey Association and other groups using the aging concrete roller rink say it needs repair and fear the city could shut it down . (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/SCNG)

Temecula operates concrete hockey rinks in Ronald Reagan Sports Park and Michael “Mike” Naggar Community Park. They are expensive to use and even more expensive to repair, city officials said.

The ice rink in Reagan Park, off Margarita Road, was built in 1994 with three expansion joints, which hold concrete slabs together and minimize cracking from temperatures, abrasion or seismicity. But those joints — which are prone to fracture and can cause athletes to trip and fall — are where the problems lie.

After an injury at the rink was reported over the summer, the city closed the rink for two weeks to re-seal cracks and joints, said Erica Russo, interim director of community services at Temecula. Details of the injury were not given. The rink has undergone a decade of repairs and upgrades, including adding walls, installing a scoreboard, and re-concreting.

The city has spent $5,500 this year resurfacing and repairing broken expansion joints, and a total of nearly $58,000 on ice rink repairs, Russo said.

“The problem that has formed is that if the expansion joint has gaps, it could snag with wheels and trip someone,” Russo said at the August meeting.

But youth hockey players and other groups that rent the rink, including the Wine Town Rollers and Temecula Valley Lacrosse, say the work done so far has been the bare minimum.

Tom Bilek, President of thehockey association, said rink surfaces are “deteriorating” and the league has already seen limited use during the coronavirus pandemic. When crowds and security issues arose, they used it even less.

The rink has an opening of at least an inch to an inch, Bilek said.

“If you’re out there with a roller skate or a knife and your wheel gets pinched, there could be a serious accident, like a knee laceration or an ankle fracture.”

the ice rinkhas to resurface concrete every two to three years and recoat regularly to repair cracks, Russo said. It costs the city about $10,440 a year to operate.

By comparison, the newer Naggar Park’s ice rink, built in 1995 without expansion joints, can be renewed every five to ten years. The average annual cost to run that rink is $6,262, city officials said.

Completely resurfacing and repairing the Reagan Park ice rink — eventually solving the problem — would cost an estimated $450,000, according to the city.

Bilek, whose league has used the Reagan Park rink for more than 20 years, said contractors hired by the city to plug holes are not doing a good job. He worries that injuries or wear and tear could prompt Temecula officials to close the rink and keep only one rink, in Naggar Park. That would affect nearly 200 young people in the competition.

“If we cut our time on the rink in half, we can say that half of these kids won’t be able to play inline hockey,” Bilek said.

The city promised to keep the rink open until the end of 2021, but what happens after that is unknown, Bilek and other competition members said.

“There are no plans to decommission the ice rink — that is, to take it out of service,” Russo said by email.

Last month, community services commissioners ordered officials to explore permanent options, such as installing a certain type of tile or replacing the concrete altogether.

Chris Barsamian, a volunteer rink manager and hockey league coach, said the new $450,000 asphalt pumping rink — intended for bicycles and other wheel sports — was installed next to the aging rink because the city made little effort to resurface the rink’s concrete.

“Now we have a surface that is failing, and the city says it costs them too much money to go out and fix it,” said Barsamian, who has two kids in the inline hockey league.

The league has hired its own contractors to look at the concrete and give an opinion.

“If (the city) had prepared the surface and got the job done right the first time, this wouldn’t have happened.”

League member Max Cooper, 11, asked commissioners in August to save the rink and said he has wonderful memories of playing hockey there. He said the competition helps young athletes like himself gain confidence.

“If we only have one rink, it becomes very difficult to play and practice so much,” said Max. “If we have two rinks, we can practice more and try to be the best we can.”