Sports craze continues in China after Tokyo Olympics
It is not easy to understand that a doll can appeal to thousands of internet users. But actually it did.
After abandoning her donkey doll following her National Games campaign in Xi’an, the capital of northwestern China’s Shaanxi province, recently crowned Olympic diving champion Quan Hongchan turned to Twitter-like platform Weibo for help.
“I unexpectedly forgot about you in Xi’an,” wrote the 14-year-old diver who won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo with three perfect points from five dives before adding two National Games titles to her collection.
Quan’s post received more than 7,000 responses, many offering both comfort and ideas. “Quan left her doll in Xi’an” even became a trending topic on social platforms.
Fortunately, Quan got her doll back in just over two hours. The ‘lost and found’ story of Quan’s doll is a vivid example of Chinese people’s abiding enthusiasm for sports after the Tokyo Olympics, insiders say.
There is only a short break between the postponed Olympics and the Chinese National Games, and since many prominent Olympians also participate in Xi’an, many sports fans are closely following the National Games, according to Zhejiang-based newspaper Qianjiang Evening News.
At the Tokyo Olympics, China took 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals, which is equal to the amount of gold in London 2012 for best performance at an overseas Olympics.
While those exciting and glorious moments were widely celebrated by the public, the athletes’ hard work, dedication and tenacity gained even more appreciation.
The topic “Olympic Games really changed my aesthetic standards” was discussed nearly 600 million times on social platforms during Tokyo 2020 as many internet users expressed their deeper understanding of sports.
“This physical beauty reflects the real Olympic spirit,” noted one internet user.
Su Bingtian has been hailed as a hero by many sports fans for breaking the Asian record in the men’s 100 meters by 9.83 seconds.
China’s women’s basketball team has given people reasons to be optimistic about their prospects after finishing fifth in the Olympics.
Netizens have shown their appreciation for athletes’ muscular stature and natural complexion, which represents health in people’s common sense.
The Chinese athletes held training sessions during their quarantine days in China and posted video clips of their training online that were followed and imitated by millions of sports fans.
Top athletes such as Quan, Su, table tennis Grand Slam winner Ma Long and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yang Qian returned to the spotlight at the National Games, which officially opened on Wednesday, producing a series of trending topics on social platforms with their on-court performances. , photos or even a doll.
These athletes have also become sources of inspiration for everyday people in their pursuit of a healthier life.
Under the theme of “Games for all, together in thought and action”, the 14th National Games have created a stage not only for elite athletes to compete for glory, but also for ordinary people to showcase their athletic skills and enthusiasm. A total of 185 events in 19 sports are open to the masses during the ongoing Games.
Zhao Jixian, 78, competes in table tennis in the mass program. A new age category of 70+ has been added to the mass program of the 14th edition of the Games to cater to senior table tennis fans.
Zhao had one win and one loss in his first day action. “Defeat doesn’t matter. I’m happy because I came here to play. For us, table tennis is just love and it benefits our health. We do it for physical exercise and fun, is there anything better than this? ”
