Yankees vs Indians Lineup, Pitcher Odds, Prediction, Pick, TV Channel for Sept. 18





After failing to capitalize on the Orioles, the New York Yankees had no excuse to beat Cleveland this weekend to keep pace in the AL Wild Card race. And you know what? Aaron Boone’s squad did just that in Friday’s series opener by tearing the cover off the ball en route to an 8-0 shutout. The Yankees hit five home runs, including two from Joey Gallo and solo shots from Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton. Let’s hope the bats stay warm in Game 2, as New York is only half a game ahead of Toronto for the second Wild Card spot. What do the oddsmakers say about the Yankees’ chances of making it two in a row? Let’s look at Saturday’s betting example. What time is the Yankees Game today? Yankee Stadium’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST. On which channel is the Yankees Game showing today? Saturday’s game can be found on the YES Network for fans in the New York area. Folks in the Cleveland area will have better luck tuning into Bally Sports Ohio. Yankees vs Indians odds today According to WynnBET, the Yankees are -190 on the moneyline (bet $190 to win $100), while the Orioles are at +160 (bet $100 to win $160). New York is also the favorite on the runline, with -105 chances of winning cover -1.5, or winning by two runs or more. On the other hand, Baltimore is -115 to cover +1.5. (bet $115 to win $100). The over/under is set at 9.5 runs, with both sides currently having an equal chance of -110 (bet $110 to win $100). Yankees pitcher today Luis Gil (1-0, 2.88 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees this afternoon. The talented young right-hander will be opposed by Aaron Civale (10-4, 3.76 ERA), whose impressive season has really flown under the radar with the Indians firmly out of the playoff race. Civale has made one start this season against the Yankees and the third-year pro held out pretty well, leaving three runs on four hits with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work. Three runs could get the job done with Gil administering the rubber, but the 23-year-old has landed on his last two starts. During that period, he gave up eight earned runs and an alarming eight walks, although seven of them came back on September 8 vs. Toronto, and hit three homeruns in just 9.1 innings. Yankees starting grid Stay tuned! The lineup will fall closer to the first pitch. Yankees vs Indians prediction today The Yankees are a favorite for a reason, folks. The discrepancy in talent between these rosters is obvious and we would argue that as long as he masters his stuff, Gil gives them the pitching advantage. The offense didn’t feature in the Baltimore series, but we have a weird feeling that the bats will piggyback on Friday’s beatdown. In the end, we predict a comfortable 7-3 Yankees win. Make your choice now on WynnBET. Yankees vs Indians Live Stream If you need a live stream, go to Fubo TV for a free trial!

