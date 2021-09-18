The bubble-hopping life of an Indian cricketer with multiple formats | Cricket

From one biosecure bubble to another for nearly eight months together, that was the travelogue of a regular Indian male cricketer with multiple formats since September 2020 at home against England, the IPL as the country was gripped by a devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Once that bubble had broken and the IPL was postponed on May 3, he went home for a three-week break before reconvening in Mumbai for a harsh eight-day quarantine to be ready for travel to England.

The World Test Finals against New Zealand in Southampton required the team to be quarantined at the on-site hotel before being allowed to train. The UK tour came as a much-needed break from the bio-bubbles as the UK government had lifted nearly all Covid-related curbs. But now they are back in the UAE where they will live in strict bio bubbles until mid-November for the IPL and then the T20 World Cup.

No other team sport has endured so many bio bubbles in different countries. No other sport has seen fundamental changes like stopping the use of saliva to make the ball shine. Even if fans were allowed in tennis and football, cricket was treading caution, especially since no other sport has a five-day version.

In the beginning, cricketers accepted bio bubbles as a way of life and tried to make the best of the situation. If we have to adapt, we have to adapt. And also try to see how you can make the most of this bubble life. Like we had good times in the bubble. We had some solid memories especially during the IPL in the UAE (2020), Rohit Sharma had said in a video posted to Mumbai Indians’ Twitter before the 2021 IPL.

Plus the bubble life in Australia and now in India when we played against England it was good. We got to know a lot of players, who usually don’t come out of their room. So we had the team room, where we used to go out to chill. That’s something I feel has changed from the previous year. It’s nice to have the company nearby and to have that connection.

For the first seven months everything seemed fine with cricket in the bio-bubble. To ensure there were no loose ends to their Covid-related protocols, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reserved Southampton and Manchester to host their summer series (featuring the West Indies, Pakistan and Australia) due to the presence of hotels on site. With the exception of Jofra Archer, who made a detour to his home in Hove and thus had to sit out the second Test against the West Indies, all three tours went smoothly. The 2020 IPL in the UAE also went off without a hitch, with teams and officials staying in several hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where GPS tracking was strictly enforced.

From the outside it looks comfortable: players stayed in luxury hotels with room service and shuttles on standby. But the monotony can get to you. We had to deal with what was presented to us then and there in Australia. Sometimes the hotels can be very, very claustrophobic, so you don’t get any fresh air either, Ravichandran Ashwin said at the post-match virtual press conference during England’s tour in March. And in Australia, there are situations where you haven’t opened any windows either. Staying inside for 14 days, or 20 days, or 25 days without even opening the windows can be quite taxing.

The virus had not yet invaded team hotels until then. The first major hiccup came in December when England left their ODI tour of South Africa after a South African player and two members of the hotel staff tested positive. England also announced that two members of their party had returned unconfirmed positive tests. In January, India allowed partial capacity in Ahmedabad after playing empty stands in two tests in Chennai, but the tipping point came in the 2021 IPL two months later, when the country was swept by a daily rising wave of new cases. Despite several reassurances from the franchisees that the IPL bubble was indeed safe, it was broken within three weeks.

Ashwin didn’t wait for the official reprieve and left the bubble when he learned his family was infected. I couldn’t sleep for almost 8-9 days, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. Since I couldn’t sleep, it was really stressful for me. I played games without sleeping. And because I found it very taxing, I had to stop IPL and go home half way through. When I left around that time, I even had thoughts about whether I would be able to play cricket afterwards. But still I did what was necessary at the time.

By the time BCCI arranged for cricketers and commentators to be flown to their country, the Australian government had even closed its borders to its citizens. Michael Slater criticized his government, claiming the Australian Prime Minister had blood on his hands.

From there it started to get worse. In July, the entire England ODI squad had to go into self-isolation two days before the start of their series against Pakistan after seven positive tests in their bubble. Earlier this month, India and England agreed to give up their five-Test streak after the fourth Test when India’s second physiotherapist — who tended for most squad members after most of the support staff had to self-isolate — too returned a positive test. Schedules get messed up, but more importantly, players are increasingly prone to mental breakdowns. That bubble fatigue is a reality that dawned on cricket when Ben Stokes withdrew from the Test series against India, citing the need to take a break for his mental wellbeing and to recover from a finger injury.

This has been a long time coming and Virat Kohli was one of the first voices to voice this concern. Planning needs to be looked at in the future because playing in bubbles for that long, two to three months, is going to be very, very difficult going forward, Kohli said just before the 2021 IPL. You can’t expect everyone to be on the same level of mental strength. Sometimes you get cooked and feel like a little change.

Quarantine workouts, extended pool sessions, table tennis in the common areas or playing PUBG and FIFA help to some extent. There’s nothing like the feel-good factor of families going on tours, as has been the case for quite some time. ECB chief Tom Harrison defended the easing measures for touring players and said in August that cricket must learn to live with Covid. Which also means cricketers have no choice but to get used to bio bubbles.