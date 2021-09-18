Sports
Friday Night Beaver Valley Football Highlights, Week 3
Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3: The Central Valley Warriors, who came out for the second time in three weeks, came through Friday night with a 38-3 win over the Blackhawk Cougars, surpassing Blackhawk for the second time in the same season.
Standout senior running back Landon Alexander rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in victory, marking the third straight game that has rushed the Warriors’ standout for over 200 yards. Alexanders scored on runs of 46, 11, 33 and 61 yards on the evening.
Backup quarterback Antwon Johnson added a hasty touchdown while starting in place of the injured Matt Merritt, adding 126 passing yards on 10-of-13 completions in the win.
Blackhawk quarterback Carson Davidson threw 155 yards and an interception in the loss, making six contact with Dontae Campagna for 70 yards, while Cougars’ kicker Devin Thomas added a 22 yards field goal late in the game to avoid the shutout.
Central Valley (4-0) hosts New Castle on September 24, while Blackhawk (1-3) travels to Ambridge.
Top performers
Central Valley
Landon Alexander: 20 carries, 205 yards, four touchdowns
Antwon Johnson: 10-of-13 passing, 126 yards; a hasty touchdown
Jayvin Thompson: four catches, 74 yards
black hawk
Carson Davidson: 15-for-34 passes, 155 yards, one interception
Dontae Campagna: six catches, 70 yards
Zach Ours: 12 carries, 37 yards; four catches, 27 yards
—
Quaker Valley 16, Brentwood 12:
Top performers
Quaker Valley
Brentwood
BOX SCORE
—
OLSH 33, Burgettstown 13: Back in action after a week-long hiatus due to COVID-19 and injuries, the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers made a big comeback Friday night, taking a 33-13 win over the Burgettstown Blue Devils conference game to open.
Against the Blue Devils, OLSH quarterback Nehemiah Azeem threw for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Dereon Greer rushed 176 yards and added two touchdowns in the win.
BJ Vaughns added a hasty touchdown for the Chargers and Dorrien Tate caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Azeem to lead the Chargers (3-0) to victory.
OLSH returns home Friday, September 24 to take out Fort Cherry in conference action at 7 p.m.
Top performers
OLSH
Nehemiah Azeem: 9-for-18, 102 yards, one touchdown
Dereon Greer: eight carries, 176 yards, two touchdowns
Ziggy McIntosh: four catches, 44 yards
Burgettstown
No statistics available
—
Cornell 42, Northgate 18:
Top performers
North Gate
Cornell
BOX SCORE
—
Montour 34, Hopewell 6: Looking for the win column of the season, the Hopewell Vikings fell short against the tough Montour Spartans on Friday night, dropping a 34-6 decision.
Montour saw two running backs run 100 yards each and a combined three touchdowns, running away from the Vikings.
In the loss, Hopewell quarterback Kaden Sarver had the best game of his varsity career, throwing for 199 yards on 21-of-28 completions, and making 10 contact with receiver Matthew Essey for 113 yards.
Sarver added a hasty touchdown for the Vikings (0-3). Hopewell travels to Chartiers Valley on September 24 for the Week 4 matchup.
Top performers
Montour
Caleb Williams: 12 carries, 114 yards, two touchdowns
Brock Janeda: 16 carries, 105 yards, one touchdown
Jake Wolfe: eight carries, 65 yards, one touchdown; 4-for-8 passes, 64 yards
hopewell
Kaden Sarver: 21-for-28, 199 yards passing; a hasty touchdown
Matthew Essey: 10 catches, 113 yards
Cameron Fedorka: six catches, 47 yards
—
South side 46, Carrick 0: A week after taking a key win over New Brighton, the South Side Rams rolled to a dominant 46-0 win over the Carrick Raiders Friday night in Hookstown thanks to three hasty touchdowns from Beaver County Times’ Football Player of the Week Parker Statler.
Statler rushed for scores of 24, 38 and 52 yards, crossing the goal line on his three lone carries of the night, finishing with 114 yards on the ground.
Along with Statler, Logan Smith, Ryan Navarra and Donald Jodikinos scored touchdowns on the ground for the Rams, while quarterback Brody Almashy completed his only delivery of the game to Andrew Moots for 29 yards.
South Side (3-1) travels to Avonworth on Friday, September 24 for a major 2A-3A showdown.
Top performers
Carrick
No statistics available
south side
Parker Statler: three carries, 114 yards, three touchdowns
Logan Smith: two carries, 46 yards, one touchdown
Ryan Navarra: two carries, 39 yards, one touchdown
—
Union 16, Rochester 0
Top performers
Rochester
Union
BOX SCORE
—
Freedom 34, Riverside 7: Make it two straight wins for the Freedom Bulldogs, who quickly recovered from a 0-2 start to make it to 2-2 on the year.
The Bulldogs took on the Riverside Panthers on Friday at Jimbo Covert Field in Freedom and ran away with the win by four points behind quarterback Carter Slowinski’s four touchdown passes.
Slowinski threw 144 yards in the win and found receiver Josh Yeck for two touchdowns and Josh Pail and Matt Schultheis for one score each on the night.
Slowinski also added 99 yards rushing and a score on eight carries for the Bulldogs, who were able to overcome a 107 yards on the ground from Riverside freshman Robbie Janis on the night.
Riverside quarterback Sam Hughes found Brady Newman for a 26-yard touchdown in the first half.
The Panthers (0-3) will host Laurel September 24, while the Bulldogs (2-2) will travel to Neshannock for Week 4.
Top performers
riverside
Robbie Janis: 28 carries, 107 yards
Brady Newman: One catch, 26 yards, one touchdown
Sam Hughes: 5-for-16, 57 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Freedom
Carter Slowinski: 8-for-14, 144 yards, four touchdowns, one interception; eight carry, 99 yards, one touchdown
Josh Yeck: three catches, 64 yards, two touchdowns
Josh Pail: 15 carries, 47 yards; two catches 29 yards, one touchdown
—
