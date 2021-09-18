Michigans Best Local Eats: Kalamazoo hockey bar goes top shelf with tasty burgers, poutine?

KALAMAZOO, MI It’s been 35 years since Lou Nisker laced his skates for the Kalamazoo Wings, but the former center has never left the minds of local hockey fans.

The owner of Niskers Char-Grill & Slap Shot Hockey Bar, at 5051 West Main St., Nisker gives fans a place to come and watch multiple games at once all season long. In addition to the action on the ice, the burgers and poutine from the local restaurants keep customers coming back.

As the name suggests, Nisker grills all of his burgers, but he does more than just heat them up with a flame. If you look around the corner at the kitchen, you’ll see it grilling over open fires and lava rocks, like you would in the backyard, he said.

The Angus burgers are always fresh and never frozen, cut to size on a special patty-sizing machine. And the sandwiches of your choice of plain or whole-wheat are baked in the house daily, sometimes twice a day, he said. There are also gluten-free options for sandwiches and wraps, neither of which are made in house.

He won’t mention the name of the local butcher he gets his Angus beef from, because Nisker doesn’t want others to follow suit. The seasoning, also a secret, is his own. He will tell you; however, that he gets his organic beefalo from High Evergreen Beefalo Farm. Beefalo is a cross between beef cattle and the American bison.

In addition to the beef, the hockey-themed Niskers hangout offers ground turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, black bean burgers, and a Wild Alaskan Salmon Burger with a honey teriyaki glaze.

How you want to dress it up is up to you.

In 1986, when I opened the shop, originally in Portage, the concept was to build your own how you want it, he said. Over the years, the selection of toppings has expanded a bit.

One can dress up their burger by choosing one of the traditional cheeses (including curds), jalapeo and banana peppers, pico de gallo, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Bells Two Hearted Beer cheese, battered onion rings, and more. one of Lous 16’s favorites. Those favorites include a creamy olive burger, the Motown Coney with your standard Coney fixes, the Texas hat-trick with bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and cheddar, and the Canuck, with white cheddar and Canadian bacon.

Nisker said he’s seen some people load up on one-pound burgers with everything from beer cheese to onion rings, jalapenos, bacon, and mushrooms.

I don’t know how they eat it, he said.

For the really hungry, or those who just want an appetizer, Nisker serves up some of the best real Canadian poutines around.

We usually have four or five different options and are constantly changing them, he said.

There’s the traditional poutine, which consists of curly fries, cheese curds, and gravy, and there are options like the braised blue poutine topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, curds, and gravy. Currently there is also the pig’s nest with homemade pulled pork, bacon and mesquite BBQ sauce.

Born in Toronto, Nisker played in the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers farm systems as well as in Europe, and was a center for the Kalamazoo Wings from 1984 to 1986 before opening his first restaurant on South Westnedge Avenue in Portage. He sold that restaurant in 2006, but after the person he sold it to closed its doors four years later, he bought it back. Two years later, Niskers moved into the Oshtemo Township space.

Having grown up in Canada as a kid and playing hockey professionally, hockey just made sense, Nisker said. I’m really grateful that the community has just supported me all these years and that they enjoy coming to support local businesses like mine.

Niskers is located on the southwest corner of Drake Road and West Main Street at 5051 West Main, just steps west of the city boundary in Oshtemo Township.

At the turn of the century, Nisker also had dining options in the Kalamazoo Mall, on Campus Pointe near Western Michigan, and in Battle Creek. They have all been closed for a long time.

With the NHL preseason on Sept. 25 and the regular season after Oct. 12, Nikser said guests can expect Red Wings and Blackhawks games to be televised as well as his hometown Maple Leafs. The bar carries the NHL Center Ice pack, so he’s happy to put on just about any game, Nisker said.

Hours are subject to change. But at the moment the kitchen is closed on Mondays. The restaurant is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 AM to 10 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 11 PM and Sunday from 12 PM to 9 PM.

