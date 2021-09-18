10 crore bids on Neeraj Chopras spear, Lovlina Borgohains boxing gloves and more





Gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are now being auctioned in a bid to raise money for the government’s flagship Namami Gange project. The virtual auction will be held from September 17 to October 7, and if the first bidding day is any indication, Indian Olympian and Paralympic memorabilia are a firm favorite. Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohains gloves and gold medalist Neeraj Chopras javelin are the top draws alongside a discus autographed by Paralympic silver medalist Yogesh Khatuniya. At the time of writing this article, all three items had received the highest amount of Rs. 10 crore each. Sumit Antil follows closely with a highest bid of Rs. 9.99 crore for the autographed javelin that won him a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. According to a PIB press release, some 1,330 mementos will be auctioned in this round. The list of items includes many other Olympics such as a badminton racket signed by Krishna Nagar, a table tennis racket signed by Bhavina Patel, the t-shirt worn by Paralympic shooter Avani Lakhera, a stole with the signatures of Tokyo’s Olympic players, the used by fencer Bhavani Devi, the hockey sticks of the Olympic women’s and men’s teams, and a signed racket that won the bronze medal for PV Sindhu. Some items, including Chopra’s spear, started at a high base price of Rs one crore each. The lowest priced item is a small decorative elephant for Rs. 200. Proceeds from the first of its kind e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission dedicated to preserving and rejuvenating Ganga. Published on: Saturday 18 September 2021, 16:54 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/e-auction-of-pms-mementos-takes-off-10-crore-bids-on-neeraj-chopras-javelin-lovlina-borgohains-boxing-gloves-and-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos