Recent Match Report – Hampshire vs Somerset 1st Semi-Final 2021

Somerset 153 for 8 (Abell 50, Green 35) beat Hampshire 150 (Weatherley 71, Davey 4-34) by two wickets

If Hampshire could have designed a field to put Somerset in their place, it would have looked something like this. Edgbaston was slow, gripping, braking. Somerset may have been full of daring young strokemakers, but it was Hampshire who was able to win ugly.

After five defeats in the Edgbaston semi-final, it seemed to the whole world that Hampshire would finally win one. Somehow, in a very unlikely twist, Somerset carried out a stunning heist.

Tom Abell, who endured a daunting few weeks as Somerset’s championship captain – three strokes in a row – must have wondered when his torment would ever end. As he became the seventh Somerset player to be sacked, they came up 48 short with 20 balls left.

Abell’s half-century had glued Somerset together, but when he reached it, he offered the most symbolic acknowledgment of the applause, batting up and down in less than a second: impressive bat speed. When he later knocked Scott Currie deep into midwicket in the over, the match appeared only for Ben Green (35 of 18) and Josh Davey (11 of 3 to follow his four wickets) to turn the tables.

It has been a busy season and the fields in the international field are begging for mercy, especially the fields aligned with the TV portals. This Edgbaston surface was decent enough, but it provoked speculation that batting could be even more difficult by late. What a joy for Hampshire. They had defended 125 on a crabby Trent Bridge surface in the quarterfinals and as their own surface in the Ageas Bowl wasn’t exactly a battlefield, they were well versed in doing a dirty job well.

With 150 in the book, they had amassed a defensible score—and Joe Weatherley fought their battle almost single-handedly. His 71 of 50 was an impressive finish to a strong T20 season, leaving him 365 runs at 36.50 and a strike rate of 143. He has clearly grown as a player this summer and has put up a good fight. When a slog sweep went awry, he was smart too, winning a 20-delay due to his own game awareness.

Hampshire finished the Powerplay 43 for 3. But they should have been 37 for 4. Weatherley’s first-class slog sweep against Davey was stopped by the wicketkeeper, Tom Banton, but Weatherley is clearly a sharp type and, as Somerset celebrated, warned the stunned umpires that Somerset didn’t have enough players in the circle.

Josh Davey’s four wickets were just the start of his day’s efforts Getty Images

With the pace umpires and third umpire Neil Bainton trying to study an aerial shot that wouldn’t have been a prototype on Google Earth, Weatherley’s protests required a fielder to confess that he was dozing and the suggestion was that Marchant de Lange did just that. Weatherley, by way of celebration, broke Davey’s Free Hit straight for six.

Hampshire had a split personality in the T20 this summer – terrible at the start of the season but somehow made a remarkable recovery to reach Finals Day. The old Hampshire appeared for much of their innings. Then, from 111 to 7, they woke themselves up with 39 of the last three overs.

Hampshire is a thin batter and the loss of early wickets limited them. Two teenagers, Toby Albert and Tom Perst, were both confused by Davey. Albert, an 18-year-old from Basingstoke and arguably the youngest player to play on Finals Day (although Archie Lenham of Sussex was about to trump him), was killed in a ramp shot. Perst had the first pitch thrown by a good nip-backer.

The winning wicket, however, was Vince, the Prince, and on his first attempt at aggression, he was caught at the wicket, slashing. It was a relief to the bowler, Craig Overton, who had dropped a simple return from Vince at the end of his first over.

Hampshire’s innings lingered long enough for James Fuller and Chris Wood to deliver some power at the back. Weatherley should have been eliminated when he recorded an uncertain single to reach his fifties, but Lewis Gregory’s forearm throw was weak. Tall Hendrik, who bowled four overs at death, found little to cheer him up after his daydream in the field. Oddly enough, Overton didn’t make it to a final. But Davey, the lead on offense, added two late wickets to finish 4 for 34. He knew it should have been five.

Somerset’s Powerplay was just as unsettled as Hampshire’s, a grind to 30 for 3. Tom Banton, willow and elongated, practiced a deep catch on the midwicket. Will Smeed, who was able to audition for The Incredible Hulk (Early Years), counted a few and picked Vince halfway through. The pinch-hitter at number 3, Roelof van der Merwe, also fell there, a more difficult catch, Vince dives forward, rightly confirmed as clean by the third umpire.

When Lewis Goldsworthy was ejected from midwicket by Fuller, sent back with an improbable second try, and the leg pinner, Mason Crane, turned once to have the southpaw, Tom Lammonby, go first, Somerset was 34 for 5 after 6.5 overs.

Unlike Somerset, Hampshire had two quality spinners, in Crane and Liam Dawson, to squeeze in the middle. In Dawson’s last over, Abell rallied the spirits with a stunning inside-out six over a long time, but his satisfaction was short-lived when Gregory bowled and pulled a short ball. By the time Hampshire’s spinners were ready, Somerset needed 91 for 6, another 60 for five, and Abell for 41. It was time to get to the truth and he probably felt this wasn’t going to be the answer he wanted. How wrong can he be.

Green then turned the game on its head, taking Brad Wheal and then Wood for three sixes, but knocked out a hole with seven balls to go. Somerset needed 10 from the final, bowled by Wheal. Some of us wanted the brawny batter, De Lange, to come in at number 10, but Davey drove the third ball long before tiptoeing in front of four to win it.