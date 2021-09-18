La Salle attack breaks out of the sky, beats Ballston Spa 23-8 – troy record

TROY, NY La Salle wasn’t perfect on Friday night, but they were certainly good enough to take their first win of the 2021 season over Class A opponent Ballston Spa.

“I think we played really hard. I think we’re athletic, fast and physical,” said La Salle Head Coach John Audino. “We need to be more disciplined and I’m not just talking about the penalties. We were running out onto the pitch when we had to sit there and play our holes in defence.”

La Salle was able to stop Ballston Spa’s attack for most of the game to take Friday night’s 23-8 win over the Scotties.

“If we play our game and do all the little things right, there is no team that can beat us,” said La Salle Quarterback Eddie Yamin. “We’ve got some guys here who can really do their thing and that’s what happened tonight.”

Yamin took off in Friday night’s matchup with the Scotties. Yamin showed poise in the bag and strength with his arm, but it was his legs that moved the chains in victory. Yamin threw one touchdown pass on Friday night.

“Eddie was really good tonight,” said Audino. “I thought this was one of the best games he played. His field generalship was good, he didn’t get exhausted, he didn’t get out of his pocket. There were people in his face and he stayed there and made some good throws.”

JJ Thompson was a beast on the ground in the win. Thompson had a one-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, but also should have gotten a punt back for a touchdown. That score was unfortunately recalled in the second quarter due to a blockage in the back.

JJ Thompson hits a 1 yard run after getting the ball down himself@LSICdet_FB Now leads 14-0 at 2:26 in Q3 #518Football pic.twitter.com/iEyLfgW6vU — Joe Boyle (@boyleralertTroy) September 18, 2021

La Salle had a second touchdown recall on a Matt Bott run in the third quarter.

“There is no doubt that we need to clear the flags,” said Audino. “We had a block in the back and then we had a hold on the Bott run.”

Thompson himself chewed the ground for 50 yards to set up his one-meter score.

“JJ is a phenomenal athlete,” said Audino. “He has some ball security issues during camp and at CBA, but I think we’ve worked on it with him in practice and I think we have three good full-backs who can play.”

Thompson wasn’t alone in doing serious work for the Cadets. Dom Nemier bulldozed through the line and took the first official touchdown for the Cadets in the second quarter on a six-yard run. Nick Tobin and Damani Canty were Yamin’s main goals through the air and Tobin and Yamin were able to connect on a six-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

And we get a score. Nemier earns a 6yard TD run at 2:58 in Q2 to convert @LSICdet_FB 7-0 for @B_Spa_Athletics @lasallecbc #518Football pic.twitter.com/Isp7DieV4X — Joe Boyle (@boyleralertTroy) September 18, 2021

“It opens up a lot more opportunities, not just for me, but for my entire attack,” said Yamin. “My O-line played absolutely incredible. They gave me time in the bag and they made holes for our running backs. If people can do that, a trust factor is created.”

La Salle’s defense had to get big to close out the Ballston Spa backfield, which consists of Aidan Davis, Andrew Kramer, Darrien Insogna and Blaine Zoller. Limiting the two-headed monster of Kramer and Insogna proved difficult at times, but the defense’s success culminated in a safety early in the fourth quarter.

PEACE: @LSICdet_FB 7, @B_Spa_Athletics 0 | LSI comes out of the half with a touchdown lead, but a returning punter recalled earlier in the half could have made it 14-0 | dropping punt to end half could have been disastrous, but LSI ends half with layoff #518Football pic.twitter.com/TE5ByI9Rqu — Joe Boyle (@boyleralertTroy) September 18, 2021

“I think we executed our game plan. We were nervous about their spring option and they didn’t execute it that often,” said Audino. “The fall hurt us a little bit, but we tried to put as much pressure on the corner as we could and keep everything in the middle and I think we did a good job of that.”

Tobin was also able to knock down an end zone interception to prevent a Scottie touchdown in the second quarter.

“From the sidelines, watching our defense was aligned and commanded,” Yamin said of the defensive success. “They were lined up in the right place and they were on the line. They had a really nice day.”

Ballston Spa didn’t leave the house without a cotton ball. With the final play of the game, after their most successful drive of the game, Ballston Spa were able to get the ball into the end zone on a seven-yard pass from Davis to Brady Maresca.

And @B_Spa_Athletics not left out, 9 yard pass from Davis to Maresca makes it 23-8 #518Football pic.twitter.com/vLTqgmntGf — Joe Boyle (@boyleralertTroy) September 18, 2021

La Salle improves to 1-1 with the win, while Ballston Spa falls back to 2-1 after consecutive wins over Colonie and Bethlehem.

“Our children have good resilience. That was a team that beat two Class AA teams,” said Audino. “They are really good. They are well coached, well disciplined and they play hard.”

La Salle will try to swing the momentum from Friday night’s win into next week’s matchup with Albany. Ballston Spa will try to come back against Niskayuna.

LA ROOM INSTITUTE 23, BALLSTON SPA 8

La Salle Institute

Troy, New York

LSI 0-7-7-9 — 23

BSpa 0-0-0-8

FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

2:58 – LSI Touchdown – Dom Nemier 6 yard run; Extra point is good by Matt Carberg

THIRD QUARTER

2:26 – LSI Touchdown – JJ Thompson 1 yard run; Extra point is good by Matt Carberg

FOURTH QUARTER

10:08 – LSI Safety – Zoller tackled in the end zone by multiple LSI defenders

2:09 – LSI Touchdown – Eddie Yamin 6 yard pass to Nick Tobin; Extra point is good by Matt Carberg

0:00 – BSpa Touchdown – Aidan Davis 7 yard pass to Brady Maresca; Two-point conversion is good