Top Oakland County Teams and Players – The Oakland Press

The 2021 boys’ tennis season is in full swing.

Oakland County once again represents some of the strongest teams and players in the entire state.

There’s a good chance that more hardware will return to the area by the end of the season, and here’s a look at the teams and players leading the way in the province.

Division 1

Troy The Colts definitely have one of their strongest rosters to date and they are at the top of the current MHSTeCA rankings. Senior Andrew Yang is about as good as they get in doubles and was All-State last year. This year he is paired up with Nikhil Tatenini and the duo have their eyes set on a state title of their own. Aryan Gupta and Srihari Ananthalwan are also a strong No. 2 pair. It was Troy’s doubles that led them to a 5-4 win over Bloomfield Hills earlier this month. The Troy singles pick is led by senior Rishi Shetty, another formidable talent in the state photo. Sophomore Haresh Anand has also shown a lot of promise.

Bloomfield Hills The state champions of 2015, 2017 and 2018 want to add 2021 to that list. The Black Hawks certainly have the potential as they are up there with the best. Their only loss was the narrow defeat to Troy, in which they still managed to win all four singles matches. Noah Roslin was individually a state semifinalist as a junior and is competing for his own state title as a senior. Daniel Stojanov was another All-State honoree in singles in 2020 and was part of a deep singles roster for the Black Hawks this year, which also includes freshman Pierce Shaya and sophomore Aaron Rose. In the doubles Toni Vasile and Merrick Chernett form the top duo for Bloomfield Hills.

New The Wildcats look set to be another contender in Division 1 this fall as they are third in the latest D1 rankings. Their only shortcomings have gone against the best of the best in the state. Senior Takuya King was HM All-State last year and will be Novi again this fall. Cole Anderson gives the Wildcats an amazing 1-2 punch on top of their singles picks. In doubles, Krishanu Bose was also HM All-State, but in doubles, in 2020. This year, he joins Vineet Kumar as the top Novi pair. Shrihan Nalamati and Anirudh Venbakkam follow up as a strong No. 2 duo.

Brother Rice from Birmingham The Warriors will also have a say in how Division 1 plays out this year. The Warriors are in fifth place in the current rankings. Dimitri Moriarty is their number 1 singles leader. He was All-State as a junior and was one of the best in the state. Patrick Cretu is also stable at number 2 singles. In doubles, Jack Judge and Joe Turkot are each seniors who were HM All-State in doubles in 2020. This year Judge is with Nathan Grobbel and Turkot with Sam Brockhaus to form strong doubles squads at the top.

Troy Athens The Red Hawks are currently on the edge of the D1 ranking at number 10. Their doubles teams are so far leading the way in 2021. Mayank Gudi and Rintaro Goda are at number 1 in doubles, while Rithwik Paladugu and Ayush Patel to be the number two in doubles.

Other D1 individuals of interest:

Clayton Anderson, Sophie. Rochester; Matt Gordinier, Jr. West Bloomfield; Andrew Vincler, Rev. Stoney Creek; Patrick Barna, Jr. Rochester Adams; Nick Maynard, Sr. Detroit Catholic Central; Alec Maynard Jr. Detroit Catholic Central; Ethan Hamlin, Senior Royal Oak; Henry Lawrence, Senior Royal Oak; Cooper Nugent, Jr. Rochester Adams; Ethan Eliasson, senior Rochester Adams; Gage Beers, Senior Stoney Creek; Anthony Kim Jr. Stoney Creek.

Division 2

Birmingham Groves The Falcons have been knocking on the door of a state championship in recent seasons and 2021 should be no different. Groves is number 5 in the latest Division 2 rankings and the Falcons have taken a recent win over rival Seaholm. Junior Nolen Kovan was an All-State singles player in 2020 and will lead the Falcons again this year. Senior RJ Carrel is also a great No. 2 option. So far, #3 singles Michael Liss is undefeated as a freshman and shows a lot of promise. The team also includes senior Dylan Brown, who received All-State honors as a doubles player last fall. He is teaming up with Dylan Wolf this season.

Birmingham Seaholm Another team knocking on the door of a D2 state title is Seaholm. The Maples are No. 6 in the latest Division 2 rankings. Davis Sheppard was an All-State singles player in 2020 as a junior and has shown great improvements so far as a senior to lead the Maples. Fellow senior Zane Chutkow was honorable mention for all states as a doubles player last year. This season he is teaming up with Owen ONeill to form a very formidable doubles team. The Maples are very strong in doubles everywhere, with Brady Wright and Aiden Wolfson still forming a top duo.

Other D2 individuals to note

Cameron Weiss, Sophie. royal oak; Nick Herdoiza, Jr. Walled central lake; Noah Rubin, Sr. Berkley; Jake Berkovich, Sr. Walled Lake Central; Cameron Crosby, Sophie. South Lyon East.

Division 3

Cranbrook-Kingswood The Cranes won their fifth state championship in six seasons last fall. A sixth title in seven years is certainly within reach, as CK is number 2 in the current rankings. Junior Owen DeMuth was second in the state as a sophomore individually and will attempt to make it to the top of the mountain himself this fall. Senior Patrick Tiwari was also an All-State singles player for the Cranes in 2020, while George Fan plays at No. 2 for the Cranes this year. Isaiah Croskey and Theo Taubman were all doubles in all states and are now joining forces in 2021 for a strong pair. Sebastian Taubman and Jacob Coburn are also a strong doubles team to power the Cranes across the board.

Detroit Country Day After taking four consecutive state titles from 2011-14, the Yellowjackets have had to finish second in five of the last six seasons. This year could be the year that DCD comes back on top. Currently third in the D3 rankings, the jackets are solid in every spot. After taking All-State honors as a singles player last year, senior Alex Pollak joins this year’s All-State player, senior Petros Kalabat. They are a very strong No. 1 duo. Junior Clay Hartje and senior Aiden Khaghany’s No. 2 will rejoin in 2021 after being doubles All-State in 2020. Senior Charlie Hollman was another All-State doubles player last fall. This year he is joined by Nick Kalkanis. Senior Christian Grozev is a strong No. 1 singles player who was also All-State for the Yellowjackets last year.

D4 individual to note

Ethan Gray Jr. West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy.