Women’s hockey opens the 2021-22 season on Sunday in Mercyhurst





Hockey Women | 18-9-2021 1:00 PM ROCHESTER, NY -The RIT women’s hockey team opens the 2021-22 season with a non-conference game at Mercyhurst, Sunday. The Tigers return after a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign that ended with a 1-15 record for freshman head coach Celeste Brown , who took over the reins of her alma mater two summers ago. FOLLOW LIVE

All College Hockey America home and road games are this season streamed on Stretch Internet. Links to live webcasts and statistics for all games can be found at RITathletics.com, while in-game updates can be found on Twitter by following @RITWHKY. JORDAN RULES

RIT returns one player with more than 100 games experience (112) in team captain Jordan Marchese (Mississauga, ON/Brampton Canadettes) , who is also the only returnee to have double-digit career numbers with 10 goals, 15 assists and 25 points. FRESH FACES

The Tigers have 13 new players on their roster this year, including 12 freshmen and one transfer. RIT’s 12 freshmen are the most of any CHA team for 2021-22 and are more than double that of three of the other four teams in the league. Two sets of twins – Annie and Jessie Burks (Sun Valley, ID) together with Jordyn and Kyla Bear (Ochapowace, SK) also on the agenda this season. SAVE THE DAY

Junior goalkeeper Taylor Liotta (Mississauga, ON/Oakville Hornets) returns after finishing fifth in the CHA last season with a serve percentage of .926. COMPLETE THE SET

RIT’s schedule for 2021-22 includes teams from each NCAA Division I conference (CHA, ECAC, Hockey East, WCHA, NEWHA, and WCHA). LAST TIME OFF

RIT closed the 2020-21 campaign with a 4-0 loss to Robert Morris in the opening round of the College Hockey America Tournament, hosted by Mercyhurst last March. ABOUT THE LAKERS

Mercyhurst’s 202-21 season ended with a 3-2 loss to Robert Morris University in the semifinals of the College Hockey America Tournament. Mercyhurst was voted third in the annual CHA preseason poll with freshman Vanessa Upson voted Preseason Co-Rookie of the Year. Four players received votes for the All CHA team, including graduate students and co-captains Alexa Vasko and KK Thiessen, sophomore Sara Boucher and junior goalkeeper Ena Nystrom. The Lakers roster includes eight incoming freshmen, seven sophomores, five juniors and seniors, and three graduate students. RIDE US. MERCYHURST- LAST SEASON

RIT finished 1-3 against Mercyhurst in 2020-21 in four conference matches. The Tigers came out on January 6 with a 1-0 win Hana Solinger (Chatsworth, ON/Cambridge Rivulettes) scored the eventual winning goal in the last minute of the second period Taylor Liotta’s (Mississauga, ON/Oakville Hornets) 42 save performance including 21 saves in the opening period. RIT dropped a 5-1 road game on December 11 and a pair of home games, the first by a 2-1 score on December 10 and the other by a 4-0 final on January 7. RIDE US. MERCYHURST – HISTORY

The Lakers have a 32-6 lead dating back to 2012. Last season’s 1-0 win over Mercyhurst on January 6 was RIT’s smallest margin of victory over the Lakers. RIT is always 2-16 at home and 4-16 on the road with a 4-32 conference record.

